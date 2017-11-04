Holiday craft fairs and bazaars in Las Vegas

It’s the time of year when local religious and nonprofit organizations host craft shows and bazaars to raise money for programs and events ranging from church missions to scholarships. For shoppers, that’s an invitation to hunt for handmade and crocheted items, jewelry, holiday decorations and religious items — not to mention the baked goods — far from crowded malls. Here is a list of organizations hosting charitable events into December.

Nov. 4

■ St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., Boulder City, will have its annual Harvest

Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit church projects. facebook.com/St.ChristophersChurchBC

■ Children’s Service Guild’s 43rd annual Holiday Boutique & Raffle concludes from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 4100 W. Charleston Blvd. Proceeds will benefit children whose lives have been touched by Family Court Services. facebook.com/childrensserviceguild

■ Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, 4110 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., will hold its Fall Sangha Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1. lasvegasbuddhist.org

■ Women of St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church will host the annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Center, 7200 W. Sahara Ave. Proceeds will benefit the parish and local nonprofits. stjosephhom.org

Nov. 11

■ Marthas and Marys Women’s Ministry of St. John Neumann

Catholic Church will have its annual craft fair from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Nov. 11; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 12. Proceeds will benefit the parish and services in the community. sjnc.org/_index.php

Nov. 12

■ Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood will have its annual holiday bazaar from 9:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson. Proceeds will benefit summer camp scholarships, temple programs and community services. lvnertamid.org

Nov. 16

■ To benefit the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, the 29th annual Festival of Trees and Lights holiday display and celebration will be from 3 to 8 p.m. at South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is $4-$6, ages 2 and younger and those with Down syndrome will get in free. dsosn.org

Nov. 17

■ Women’s Guild of St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, will hold its 40th annual Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17-18; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Proceeds will benefit the church and St. Viator school band and art programs. stviator.org

■ Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1730 N. Pecos Road, will hold its annual Country Crafters Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18. Proceeds will benefit the church. redeemerlasvegas.com

■ Krafty Ladies of Living Water Baptist Church, 5320 E. Lake Mead Blvd., will host the annual craft and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17-18. Proceeds will benefit the church. livingwaterbaptistlv.com

■ Evening Members of the Mesquite Club will have their 33nd annual Holiday Craft Live Auction from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the clubhouse, 702 E. St. Louis Ave. Proceeds will benefit Miracle League of Las Vegas and the chapter’s scholarship program. Tickets are $20.

facebook.com/mesquiteclub

Nov. 18

■ Epiphany Episcopal Church, 10450 Gilespie St., will hold its annual holiday gift fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the church. nvepiphany.org

■ Los Prados Women’s Club will hold its annual holiday bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon in the clubhouse at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

lpwc-online.com

Nov. 19

■ Temple Sinai, 9001 Hillpointe Road, will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the temple and its community programs.

templesinailv.org

Dec. 2

■ Boulder City Community Club’s 43rd annual Doodlebug Craft

Bazaar will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.. Proceeds will benefit Boulder City nonprofits.

bouldercitycommunityclub.com

■ Busy Hand Crafters of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will host the annual craft and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the church’s Parish Hall at 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive. Proceeds will benefit the parish. seaslv.org

■ Boulder City Chapter K of the PEO Sisterhood will hold its 39th annual holiday bazaar from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., Boulder City. Proceeds will benefit the group’s projects and scholarships. peonv.org

■ Los Prados Women’s Club will hold its annual craft fair from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the clubhouse at Los Prados Golf and Country Club, 5150 Los Prados Circle. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

lpwc-online.com

Compiled by Madelon Hynes