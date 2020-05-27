Houses of worship get OK to reopen this week, but not all are ready

When worshippers return after the coronavirus-prompted shutdown, they’ll see changes ranging from significantly smaller crowds to alterations in traditional rituals.

Pastor Paul Marc Goulet leads an Easter service in the parking lot at International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Initially the service was in danger of being cancelled under the governorÕs directive that banned gatherings of 10 or more people including places of worship, but officials allowed the church to hold the service as long as social distancing practices were followed. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Pastor Paul Block at New Song Church on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Henderson. The church with be offering drive-by stations of the cross and streaming services this Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pastor Paul Block at New Song Church on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Henderson. The church with be offering drive-by stations of the cross and streaming services this Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pastor Paul Block at New Song Church on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Henderson. The church with be offering drive-by stations of the cross and streaming services this Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests attend an Easter service in the parking lot at International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Initially the service was in danger of being cancelled under the governorÕs directive that banned gatherings of 10 or more people including places of worship, but officials allowed the church to hold the service as long as social distancing practices were followed. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests attend an Easter service in the parking lot at International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Initially the service was in danger of being cancelled under the governorÕs directive that banned gatherings of 10 or more people including places of worship, but officials allowed the church to hold the service as long as social distancing practices were followed. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada’s houses of worship have received the go-ahead to resume live services this weekend, but not all of them are ready to reopen. And when worshippers do return after a coronavirus-prompted shutdown of several weeks, they’ll see changes ranging from significantly smaller crowds to alterations in traditional rituals.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that in-person worship services may resume Friday as part of Phase Two reopening. However, attendance is limited to fewer than 50 people and social distancing guidelines must keep people at least 6 feet apart.

That last part confuses the Rev. Paul Marc Goulet, senior leader of the International Church of Las Vegas.

Goulet said the church will have services this weekend at all three of its campuses with alterations that include shorter services (about one hour versus 90 minutes) and a handful of musicians rather than a full choir. However, Goulet wonders why his largest sanctuary, which seats 3,000, would be limited to 49 people.

Goulet said his church’s task force is examining recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and studying the governor’s order to determine if the limitation is law or merely a recommendation.

“Basically, we want to follow the rules. We’re just trying to figure out what they are. Is it 50 percent or is it 50? It’s kind of silly if it’s 50,” he said.

“I’m totally comfortable with 50 percent. That’s what we’re planning. But it’s not really logical if it’s 50. That’s a whole lot of social distancing.”

Either way, Goulet said services will be held this weekend, with options that might include his leading additional services or taking reservations for each service.

“We’re going to open. That’s for sure,” he said.

The church also will stream services, as it has done since even before the shutdown, and Goulet urges worshippers who are sick or at risk to participate in that way.

“This is not something we are pushing,” he said. “We don’t want to put anybody at risk.”

In-person services at New Song Church in Henderson won’t return until the weekend of June 6 and 7, said the Rev. Paul Block, lead pastor.

“We’re not ready,” Block said “We just have a lot of apparatus to put together. We’ve got to retrain our volunteers. It’s just a challenge to do it in a hurried fashion.”

The 50-person limit will be a challenge at the church, where four weekend services each can attract 50 to 100, he said, and adding additional services would strain an already small staff.

The biggest variable is how many members would feel comfortable to attend services in person. Block said the church will continue the online services it established several weeks ago.

Communion will be offered only in the form of bread, with no wine, and distributed by Block, who will be masked and wearing gloves. That’s a break with Lutheran tradition, he says, but it won’t be the only one: He plans to move Sunday’s celebration of Pentecost — when Christians believe the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles — to next week.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.