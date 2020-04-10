How to stream Easter services from around the world

With most of the world unable to congregate in person this Easter, churches have moved their services online to provide a sense of worship and comfort.

Pope Francis attends a Mass for Holy Thursday, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Francis celebrated the Holy Week Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, which was largely empty of faithful because of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool Photo via AP)

Social distancing measures couldn’t have come at a worse time for the faithful.

With most of the world unable to congregate in person this Easter, churches have taken to streaming their services to provide an opportunity to worship and sense of comfort.

Here’s a look at how you can watch some prominent Easter services from around the world from the safety and comfort of your home. (All times are Pacific.)

Pope Francis

The pontiff will celebrate Easter Mass and deliver the “Urbi et orbi” beginning at 1:55 a.m. Sunday from inside St. Peter’s Basilica. It will be streamed live on the Vatican News YouTube page.

The Archbishop of Canterbury

Justin Welby will lead the Church of England’s services at 1 a.m. Sunday on the church website.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

The Mother Church of the Archdiocese of New York will stream its service at 7 a.m. Sunday on the church website.

Washington National Cathedral

Celebrate Easter from the nation’s capital as the Washington National Cathedral streams its service beginning at 8:15 a.m. Sunday on its YouTube page.

Joel Osteen

The pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church has assembled an all-star cast for his Easter service. Osteen announced on TMZ of all places that Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry will join him via pre-recorded segments. Lakewood’s services stream at 6:30 and 9 a.m. Sunday on the church’s website.

Ebenezer Baptist Church

The Atlanta church, home to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is hosting its services at 6 and 8 a.m. on the Ebenezer Baptist website.

