Religion

Las Vegas archbishop expresses joy, gratitude for new pope, 1st American pontiff

An undated photo of Archbishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., with then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, now ...
An undated photo of Archbishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D., with then-Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV. (Archdiocese of Las Vegas/Chris Warde)
FILE - New Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, stands for a ...
FILE - New Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, stands for a portrait at the end of the consistory where Pope Francis elevated 21 new cardinals in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 10:54 am
 

The Archbishop of Las Vegas has “profound joy and gratitude” for the election of the new pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost, according to a Thursday statement from the Archdiocese.

“As Archbishop of Las Vegas, I pledge my love, fidelity, and solidarity to our new Pope, offering unwavering support for his sacred mission as the Successor of Saint Peter,” Archbishop George Leo Thomas said. “On behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of southern Nevada, we assure Pope Leo XIV of our constant prayers and deep affection as he leads the Universal Church.”

Auxiliary Bishop Gregory W. Gordon also said the Las Vegas Archdiocese would offer “steadfast support” and “unwavering fidelity” to Prevost, the first American pontiff. He was elected Pope on the second day of the Vatican Conclave.

Prevost had been a leading candidate except for his nationality. There had long been a taboo against a U.S. pope, given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere. But Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible also because he’s a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

