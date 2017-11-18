Las Vegas charities preparing Thanksgiving meals for thousands

Think you’ll be busy in the kitchen on Thanksgiving day? Try preparing a Thanksgiving feast for more than 1,000.

Mary Rocha, left, and her children Jazmine, 8, Caesar, 7, and Marissa, 3, enjoy family time during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons enjoy a free meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers Mickie Bonacci, left, and Geovanna Hilton, right, serve a patron her meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A traditional thanksgiving plate of food is shown during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of Lee's Liquor, Hae Un Lee volunteers during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Husband and wife Dennis and Linda Norman enjoy their meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteer Sim Ju prepares pumpkin cheesecake during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mother Patricia Holm, left, and daughter Phoenix Holm, 7, eat their meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons enjoy their meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The menu for Catholic Charities annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of Lee's Liquor, Hae Un Lee, volunteers during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deacon Thomas Roberts, right, visits with Mattie Barry during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons enjoy a free meal during Catholic Charities' annual Thanksgiving meal where about 175 volunteers help feed about 1,500 people from the Catholic Charities complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

That’s what staff members and volunteers at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada will be doing Thursday as they get ready to serve up the agency’s 52nd annual Thanksgiving community meal.

The organization’s kitchen crew will arrive at 2 a.m. to begin cooking, and the free meal will be served from 10-11 a.m. in the dining room at the organization’s campus, 1501 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Also serving a traditional holiday meal for Thanksgiving will be the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, 480 W. Bonanza Road. Its turkey-and-fixings meal will be served from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Representatives of the agencies each expect 1,000 to 1,200 Thanksgiving diners. Many will be homeless, but Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, says clients also include financially vulnerable men, women and families.

“They’re people I would call the working poor, who simply run out of money by the end of the month and use this meal to get by, as they do with our food pantry” and other services.

Bob David, donor relations manager for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, said the agency last year served slightly more than 1,100 Thanksgiving meals, “and our number never goes down.”

He, too, notes that the organization serves a diversity of clients. The notion that clients solely are homeless men is inaccurate, David says. “We had babies in our shelter last night. It’s babies up to seniors, people well into their 80s, and everything in between.”

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission has been serving Thanksgiving meals since 1970, David said, and also will be distributing 2,500 turkeys this weekend to people who are food-insecure.

Both agencies rely largely on donations and volunteers to carry out their mission. But both Roberts and David note that the need for both continues after Thanksgiving.

“We take volunteers every single day,” Roberts says. “So it is a beautiful manifestation of the gift of service. It’s not just about Thanksgiving or Christmas. It’s all days.”

By the numbers Here’s what Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada staff members and volunteers will prepare for the 52nd annual Thanksgiving community meal: 750 pounds of oven-roasted turkey 30 gallons of turkey gravy 500 pounds of Yukon potatoes 300 pounds of fresh green beans 400 pounds of stuffing 20 gallons of cranberry sauce 1,000 dinner rolls with butter 1,000 mini pumpkin pies

