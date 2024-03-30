57°F
Religion

Las Vegas church presents live-action Stations of the Cross — PHOTOS

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2024 - 11:37 am
 
Updated March 30, 2024 - 12:46 pm

St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Las Vegas presented a live-action Stations of the Cross, as part of Good Friday celebrations in Las Vegas.

Actors from the church performed the Stations of the Cross, which depicts Jesus Christ’s last day and crucifixion. See images of the performance taken by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Madeline Carter in the photo gallery above.

