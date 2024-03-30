Las Vegas church presents live-action Stations of the Cross — PHOTOS

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Actors get ready before the Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Actors get ready before the Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Actors get ready before the Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Stations of the Cross are acted out during a live performance for Good Friday at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter