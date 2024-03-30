Las Vegas church presents live-action Stations of the Cross — PHOTOS
St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church in Las Vegas presented a live-action Stations of the Cross, as part of Good Friday celebrations in Las Vegas.
Actors from the church performed the Stations of the Cross, which depicts Jesus Christ’s last day and crucifixion. See images of the performance taken by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Madeline Carter in the photo gallery above.