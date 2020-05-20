Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler dies at 64

Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler died early Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Rev. Robert E. Fowler Sr., pastor of Victory Missionary Baptist Church is seen at Hope Church on Monday, June 29, 2015. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler died Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said the 64-year-old died in his bed around 5:20 a.m. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Fowler had been the senior pastor at Victory Missionary Baptist Church since 1996, when the church’s founding pastor retired. He had a history of political statements, including endorsing then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over then-Sen. Barack Obama in the 2008 election.

Rep. Dina Titus tweeted her condolences for the family on Tuesday, praising his community leadership.

I am saddened to hear the news that Dr. @RobertEFowlerSr, the pastor of Victory Baptist Church, has passed away. His leadership in our community will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/XoKZ8i1u2d — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) May 19, 2020

The church and Fowler’s family could not immediately be reached for comment.

