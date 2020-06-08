60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Religion

Las Vegas religious leaders say spiritual lessons learned from pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2020 - 6:06 am
 
Updated June 8, 2020 - 6:07 am

The Rev. Paul Marc Goulet has seen firsthand how the coronavirus pandemic has been so hard for so many people.

Illness and death. Layoffs and job losses. The stress of dealing with an unknown virus and the isolation, loneliness and anxiety it has caused.

So what’s the spiritual lesson in all of this?

For Goulet, senior leader of the International Church of Las Vegas, it’s in the way members of his congregation have stepped up to help others.

Many “are hurting and have lost jobs,” he said. “But they’re going, ‘What can I get out of this? How can I become part of the solution and not part of the problem?’ “

Faith and the pandemic

A recent survey by the University of Chicago Divinity School and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research explores how faith can play a role in forming someone’s views about the pandemic and, conversely, how the pandemic can affect people’s faith.

According to the survey, 26 percent of respondents said their faith or spirituality has become stronger because of the outbreak, while only 1 percent say the pandemic has weakened their faith.

The study said 61 percent of people who have a religious affiliation “are engaging in pro-social behaviors, like looking after neighbors,” verses 39 percent of those without a religious affiliation.

And, the survey said, 63 percent of people who believe in God said that God is “telling humanity to change how it’s living,” although only 11 percent attribute the pandemic to “human sinfulness.”

Finding a message

The Rev. J. Barry Vaughn hasn’t been hearing that. But if there is are spiritual lessons to be learned from the pandemic, they can begin with one that’s timeless.

“I have seen people respond by looking after each other,” said Vaughn, rector of Christ Church Episcopal. “My folks are doing a really good job of calling each other and finding out what’s going on with them.”

Vaughn wouldn’t disagree that there might be messages to be found in the pandemic. “I think God is in it. I just don’t know what the message is,” he says.

“But what cheers me up a little bit is we hope we’ll realize we are responsible for each other, that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.”

And, Vaughn says, “I just hope we realize that life is fragile.”

Community

Another potential lesson may lie in the value of community the pandemic has revealed, said Rabbi Malcolm Cohen of Temple Sinai.

“During a time like coronavirus or any other time, honestly, the impact of bringing people together is the most important thing,” he said. “The thing we have most been talking about is the need for community or the relationships (we) miss.”

The pandemic and the shutdown it prompted also have fostered a renewed appreciation for the familiar rituals and traditions we share, Cohen said. “There’s something abut actions and ritual and practices which is comforting and holds people together.”

Loss and suffering

The pandemic also has reacquainted us with us the pain of loss. Monsignor Gregory Gordon, pastor of Saint Anne Catholic Church, said people have been grieving the loss of loved ones. But, he said, they’re also grieving being separated from family members, job and financial losses, and even the simple loss of freedom in not being able to do what we wish.

So, he said, Christians are called to “turn back to the Lord, who suffered for us, and remember the sufferings we are undergoing now, whether it’s the physical suffering of illness or just being separated from your congregation.”

Faith and gratitude

Another lesson, Goulet says, is that it’s all right to feel the pain that the pandemic is causing.

“We can’t be so spiritual that we’re not normal,” he says. “We’re realists here. It’s not God. God doesn’t send a virus and sickness and disease. We live in nature. People get sick.”

But, Goulet said, facing the challenges of the pandemic also can help to strengthen faith.

“I think the bottom line is, 99 percent of people are getting closer to God,” Goulet said, and while the pandemic “doesn’t come from God … God still can use it.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
3
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
4
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
Las Vegas wraps up 1st post-shutdown weekend
5
Las Vegas casinos see some life in 1st post-shutdown Saturday
Las Vegas casinos see some life in 1st post-shutdown Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More