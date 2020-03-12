LDS church suspends worldwide public gatherings

Effective immediately, the suspension includes worship services, and all branch, ward and stake activities.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings of church members because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The worldwide suspension, which begins immediately, includes stake conferences, leadership gatherings, all public worship services, and all branch, ward and stake activities.

The church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asks members to conduct “any essential leadership meetings” through technology. They also ask bishops to counsel stake presidents “to determine how to make the sacrament available to members at least once a month.”

Leaders say the directive follows their seeking the counsel of local church leaders, government oficials and medical professionals, as well as “the Lord’s guidance in these matters.”