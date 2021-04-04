Palm Eastern Mortuary hosts annual Easter sunrise service

“It was important to us to offer this service after what has been a long and stressful year for everyone,” said Glenn Abercrombie, general manager of Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery.

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery hosted its 36th annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Long delivered a special Easter message, followed by performances by the Las Vegas Mass Choir, Genevieve Dew, Lily Arce and Reverend Bill Walker. The service also featured a string trio and a ceremonial release of doves.

“It was important to us to offer this service after what has been a long and stressful year for everyone,” Glenn Abercrombie, general manager of Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, said before the ceremony. “We want to bring the community together in a safe and memorable way as we celebrate the start of a new and wonderful day together.”