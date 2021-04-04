77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Religion

Palm Eastern Mortuary hosts annual Easter sunrise service

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2021 - 9:50 am
 
James Smith sings alongside the Las Vegas Mass Choir at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service ...
James Smith sings alongside the Las Vegas Mass Choir at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Genevieve Dew sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April ...
Genevieve Dew sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The audience at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 202 ...
The audience at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pastor Bill Walker sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, ...
Pastor Bill Walker sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The Las Vegas Mass Choir sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Su ...
The Las Vegas Mass Choir sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The audience at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 202 ...
The audience at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
James Smith sings alongside the Las Vegas Mass Choir at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service ...
James Smith sings alongside the Las Vegas Mass Choir at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Genevieve Dew sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April ...
Genevieve Dew sings at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pastor Jeff Long delivers the sermon at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary ...
Pastor Jeff Long delivers the sermon at the 36th Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Palm Mortuary on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery hosted its 36th annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday.

Pastor Jeff Long delivered a special Easter message, followed by performances by the Las Vegas Mass Choir, Genevieve Dew, Lily Arce and Reverend Bill Walker. The service also featured a string trio and a ceremonial release of doves.

“It was important to us to offer this service after what has been a long and stressful year for everyone,” Glenn Abercrombie, general manager of Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, said before the ceremony. “We want to bring the community together in a safe and memorable way as we celebrate the start of a new and wonderful day together.”

MOST READ
1
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
2
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
Baseball card business booming with million-dollar pricetags
3
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
‘When he kicked it, it sounded like a bomb went off.’
4
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
New US travel guidelines could boost Las Vegas tourism
5
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Purim goes to the puppies this year at local synagogue
By / RJ

One of the most festive holidays on the Jewish calendar may be even more welcome than usual this year, especially at Congregation Ner Tamid where the story of Purim is told by some seriously cute canines.

 
Ash Wednesday opens Lenten season
RJ

Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, was celebrated at churches around the Las Vegas Valley.