86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Religion

Pope to make announcement about Las Vegas church

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
Bishop George Leo Thomas speaks during a news conference at the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas o ...
Bishop George Leo Thomas speaks during a news conference at the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Regina Coeli prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the ...
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Regina Coeli prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The international leader of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to promote Las Vegas to an archdiocese Tuesday morning.

Pope Francis plans to speak via livestream about the elevation from diocese to archdiocese, and the promotion of Bishop George Leo Thomas to archbishop of Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Las Vegas.

The Archdiocese of Las Vegas covers nearly 40,000 square miles of Nevada and includes 750,000 Catholics, according to the press release.

The press conference will be streamed on the Diocese of Las Vegas website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
5
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A man walks past the Salt Lake Temple, a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai ...
Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio
Sam Metz Associated Press

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm will pay $5 million in fines.

More stories
Girl, 12, found safe in northwest Las Vegas
Girl, 12, found safe in northwest Las Vegas
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole
Coroner IDs child who drowned at golf course
Coroner IDs child who drowned at golf course
Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say
Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border
This is when you should drive across the Nevada-California border