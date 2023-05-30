Pope to make announcement about Las Vegas church
The Archdiocese of Las Vegas covers nearly 40,000 miles of Nevada and includes 750,000 Catholics.
The international leader of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to promote Las Vegas to an archdiocese Tuesday morning.
Pope Francis plans to speak via livestream about the elevation from diocese to archdiocese, and the promotion of Bishop George Leo Thomas to archbishop of Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Las Vegas.
The Archdiocese of Las Vegas covers nearly 40,000 square miles of Nevada and includes 750,000 Catholics, according to the press release.
The press conference will be streamed on the Diocese of Las Vegas website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.