Pope to make announcement about Las Vegas church

The Archdiocese of Las Vegas covers nearly 40,000 miles of Nevada and includes 750,000 Catholics.

Bishop George Leo Thomas speaks during a news conference at the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas on Friday, April 12, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Pope Francis delivers his message during the Regina Coeli prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

The international leader of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to promote Las Vegas to an archdiocese Tuesday morning.

Pope Francis plans to speak via livestream about the elevation from diocese to archdiocese, and the promotion of Bishop George Leo Thomas to archbishop of Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Las Vegas.

The Archdiocese of Las Vegas covers nearly 40,000 square miles of Nevada and includes 750,000 Catholics, according to the press release.

The press conference will be streamed on the Diocese of Las Vegas website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.