RELIGION NOTES

MUSIC

The choirs of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will present their annual Gospel-Praise-Spiritual Concert at 4 p.m. April 18 at 101 S. Rancho Drive. The concert will feature the 40-voice Sanctuary Choir, the Chalice Handbell Choir, Chalice Chimes and Young Bell Choir (384-1544).

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas Choral Ensembles will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson. The UNLV Opera Theater will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 17. Admission is free for both events. A freewill offering will be received (454-8484).

EVENTS

Grace in the Desert Episcopal Church, 2004 Spring Gate Lane, will have a fundraiser for Haitian relief and recovery, “Magical Music for Haiti,” at 4 p.m. Sunday. Donations of $10 will be requested (775-253-5579).

Our Lady of Las Vegas School will present “Guys and Dolls Jr.” at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 23 and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 24 in Bevan Hall at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, 3046 Alta Drive. Tickets are $8-$12 (878-6841).

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., will host a community forum on “Focus on College Funding” with Gary Heckman from Thrivent Financial For Lutherans at 10 a.m. April 22. Attendees may bring a sack lunch. Coffee and cookies will be provided (732-2052).

MEETINGS

My Father’s House Church, 3910 E. Patrick Lane, will have a discussion on “Follow Jesus Christ — The Way to Wealth, Happiness & Salvation,” with speaker John Horvat, at 10 a.m. Saturday (435-2700).

The Sathya Sai Baba Devotional Singing Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at 1128 Triumph Court (461-8655).

The Secular Franciscans of St. Margaret of Cortona fraternity meets at 12:30 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month at Pace E Bene offices, 1420 W. Bartlett Ave. (453-2417).

classes

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., offers English as a Second Language classes at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (541-1952 or 732-2052).

The Las Vegas Diamond Way Buddhist Group offers guided meditation and dharma talks at 7:45 p.m. Thursdays (260-4426).

Govinda’s Center of Vedic India, 6380 S. Eastern Ave., offers Mantra Meditation, a presentation of Indian Vedic Wisdom, vegetarian snacks and literature at 6 p.m. Sundays (434-8332).

Community Baptist Church, 245 E. Foster Ave., Henderson, offers a free reading program for all ages 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays (565-0071).

Singles groups

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Temple Sinai and Congregation Ner Tamid offer a variety of programs for Jewish singles of all ages in Las Vegas and Henderson. For details, call the Jewish Community Center at 794-0090, Temple Sinai at 254-5110 or Congregation Ner Tamid at 733-6292.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church sponsors singles groups for professionals 25 to 45 years old and a singles group for people 45 and older (228-8311, ext. 7333 or 7334).

Single Adults Learning Together, or SALT Ministries of CornerStone Christian Fellowship, meets at 6 p.m. Saturdays at 5825 W. Eldora Ave. (871-5050).

