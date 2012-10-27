RELIGION NOTES

MUSIC

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Las Vegas, 3616 E. Lake Mead Blvd., will present a benefit concert with Roy Zimmerman at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door (437-2404).

EVENTS

First Henderson United Methodist Church, 609 E. Horizon Drive, is hosting a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday. The pumpkin patch features orange pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Today and Sunday, a food event will feature kettle corn, churros, deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos, and shaved ice. The church’s women’s group will also have a bake sale (565-6049).

Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 6220 N. Jones Blvd., will have its annual Halloween “Trunk n Treat” event at 7 p.m. today. The event is free (645-4998).

St. Margaret’s Guild of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 4201 W. Washington Ave., will have its annual arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (878-2373).

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada – Summerlin campus, 9001 Hillpointe Road, will have a kosher barbecue cook-off, a health and fitness fair, and activities for children and adults, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cook-off will feature 12 teams competing to determine who has the best brisket, beef ribs and beans. The event is open to the public; $10-$20 for members and $15-$25 for nonmembers (794-0090).

Congregation Ner Tamid, 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson, will host MernaLyn, author of “The 10 Second Diet,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday. MernaLyn will do a reading from her book and answer questions. The event is free (733-6292).

International Church of Las Vegas in Summerlin, 8100 Westcliff Drive, will have a Family Fun Fair featuring kids’ interactive games, entertainment, food, free candy, and other activities, from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $2 for an entry wristband. Activity wristbands are $5 in advance or $8 at the gate (242-2273).

The Women’s Guild of St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, will have its annual holiday bazaar featuring handcrafted items, holiday decorations and ornaments, Gramma’s Attic, a silent auction, drawings, bake sale and other items, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 (733-8323).

The Crafty Ladies of Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., will have its annual holiday bazaar and bake sale featuring handmade items, ornaments, Christmas table mats and runners, baked goods, a silent auction and other items, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 (732-2052).

Green Valley United Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road, Henderson, will have its annual Trash to Treasure rummage sale and holiday craft fair featuring handmade items, dog coats, children’s cloth books, scarves, pillow cases, ceramics, handmade cards, baked goods and other items, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 (454-7989).

St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., will have its annual Christmas bazaar featuring crafts, gifts, jewelry, artwork, the “Land of Sweets Bakery,” auction, door prizes and food court, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 (363-1902).

Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., will have its Gigantic All Church Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 (870-4749).

The Ramakrishna-Vedanta Center, 10732 Balsam Creek Road, will have guest Swami Atmavidyananda Nov. 3-4. Events will include meditation, yoga, chanting, potluck luncheons, a lecture and other activities (646-4889).

Congregation Ner Tamid’s Sisterhood will have its annual holiday bazaar featuring jewelry, crafts, children’s items, pet gifts, art, food and other items, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at 55 N. Valle Verde, Henderson (733-6292).

Zion United Methodist Church, 2108 N. Revere St., North Las Vegas, will celebrate its 95th anniversary at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Robert Fowler Sr. of Victory Baptist Church. The event is open to the public (648-7806).

The Las Vegas/Henderson chapters of the Order of Saint Luke welcomes the Rev. Mike Endicott from Great Britain to the Lakes Lutheran Church, 8200 W. Sahara Ave., for teaching and healing missions from noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. For information and registration, call Cathy May at 631-5433.

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Elizabeth Ann Seton will have a bunco party with games and prizes from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. Francis de Sales Church, 1111 Michael Way. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served (646-1323 or 570-7302).

First Henderson United Methodist Church, 609 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson, welcomes the Rev. Dr. Gary Exman as the leader of the Stewardship/Evangelism Revival Nov. 10 and 11. A workshop will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 with a praise and celebration worship service at 7 p.m. On Nov. 11, a praise and celebration worship service will be at 8 a.m. with a traditional worship service at 11 a.m. (565-6049).

SERVICES

Reformation Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., will celebrate the Reformation by bringing in new members and confirmands at its 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday. A reception will follow in Edwins Hall (732-2052).

MEETINGS

The Las Vegas Lay Dominicans will have an inquiry meeting at 9:30 a.m. today, followed by their monthly meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Newman Community, 4765 Brussels St.

The St. Margaret of Cortona Secular Franciscans Fraternity of Las Vegas meets at 12:30 p.m. the fourth Sunday of the month at Pace E Bene offices, 1420 W. Bartlett Ave. (453-2417).

Hindu Temple & Jain Center of Las Vegas, 1701 Sageberry Drive, offers Balaji Abhishekam services at 10:45 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the temple, and Aarti Pooja services at noon Sundays (304-9207).

CLASSES

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., offers English as a Second Language conversational classes at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers interested in teaching can call 541-1952 or 732-2052.

Community Baptist Church, 245 E. Foster Ave., Henderson, offers a free reading program for all ages 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays (565-0071).

SINGLES GROUPS

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Temple Sinai and Congregation Ner Tamid offer a variety of programs for Jewish singles of all ages in Las Vegas and Henderson. For details, call the Jewish Community Center at 794-0090, Temple Sinai at 254-5110 or Congregation Ner Tamid at 733-6292.

New Life Christian Center has a singles meeting at 7 p.m. the second Friday of the month at 1229 E. Carson Ave. (387-5433).

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church sponsors a singles group for people 45 and older (804-8365, ext. 7333).

Single Adults Learning Together, or SALT Ministries of CornerStone Christian Fellowship, meets at 6 p.m. Saturdays at 5825 W. Eldora Ave. (871-5050).

60+ Singles Catholic Fellowship, open to men and women of the Catholic faith, meets the first Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. at the Village Pub, 10900 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson (796-1953).

