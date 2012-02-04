RELIGION NOTES

MUSIC

Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, will present a flute, cello and piano concert at 7:30 p.m. today. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted (454-8484).

The gospel music group the Blackwood Legacy will perform at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at River of Life Ministries, 5300 N. Rainbow Blvd. (220-5188).

EVENTS

Center for Spiritual Living Greater Las Vegas, 1420 E. Harmon Ave., will have its Valentine Chocolate Deca-Dance on Feb. 11. The event will include dinner and wine at 6 p.m. followed by dancing and desserts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for dance and desserts; $25 for dinner, dancing and desserts; and $45 for dinner for two, dancing and desserts. Child care will be provided (739-8200).

Mountain View Baptist Church Academy, 7830 W. Ann Road, will have its annual silent and live auction fundraiser Feb. 18. The silent auction will start at 3:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 and the live auction at 6. Tickets are $8-$10. For information and tickets, call 242-1778, ext. 706.

MEETINGS

The Sathya Sai Baba Devotional Singing Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at 1128 Triumph Court (461-8655).

Hindu Temple & Jain Center of Las Vegas, 1701 Sageberry Drive, offers Balaji Abhishekam services at 10:45 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the temple and Aarti Pooja services at noon Sundays (304-9207).

CLASSES

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., offers English as a Second Language conversational classes at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (541-1952 or 732-2052).

The Las Vegas Diamond Way Buddhist Group offers guided meditation and dharma talks at 7:45 p.m. Thursdays (260-4426).

Community Baptist Church, 245 E. Foster Ave., Henderson, offers a free reading program for all ages at 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays (565-0071).

SINGLES GROUPS

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Temple Sinai and Congregation Ner Tamid offer a variety of programs for Jewish singles of all ages in Las Vegas and Henderson. For details, call the Jewish Community Center at 794-0090, Temple Sinai at 254-5110 or Congregation Ner Tamid at 733-6292.

New Life Christian Center has a singles meeting at 7 p.m. the second Friday of the month at 1229 E. Carson Ave. (387-5433).

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church sponsors a singles group for people 45 and older (228-8311, extension 7333 or 7334).

Single Adults Learning Together, or SALT, Ministries of CornerStone Christian Fellowship, meets at 6 p.m. Saturdays at 5825 W. Eldora Ave. (871-5050).

