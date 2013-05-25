Religion Notes: May 25

The Westminster Concert Bell Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd.

MUSIC

The Westminster Concert Bell Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd. The ensemble’s program will include original compositions and arrangements of familiar works for handbells. Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be taken (341-7800).

EVENTS

Henderson Church of the Nazarene will have “Ignite,” a community gathering featuring a free meal, music, games and a biblical discussion, from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the north end of O’Callaghan Park, 601 Skyline Road, Henderson (739-4556).

The Rock, a Christian church, and local businesses will present a community barbecue featuring free food, youth and adult games, prizes, face painting and a children’s craft table, from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Nevada Trails Park, 7075 Mardon Ave., near Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road (therocklv.com; 340-9202).

The Polish American Center of Las Vegas will have a Deja Vu Gala dinner-dance from 6:30 p.m. to midnight June 1 at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive. The event will include cocktails and entertainment. The fee is $45 for adults, $80 per couple and $30 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, call 896-6058 or 362-1909.

J.O.Y. Ministry will have its summer ladies prayer breakfast event from 10 a.m. to noon June 8 in Social Hall “B” at Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7394 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas. The entrance fee is $5, and includes a continental breakfast, anointed music, Christ-centered Bible study/outreach fellowship, devotional study packets, theme-related gift tokens, games, drawings and prizes. For reservations and information, call 647-0015.

Calvary Community Assembly of God, 2900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, will offer its Summer Food Service Program from June 10 to Aug. 23. The lunch service will be served from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is free of charge. No registration is required. Ages 2 to 18 will be welcome regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability.

MEETINGS

The Sathya Sai Baba Devotional Singing Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays at 1128 Triumph Court (461-8655).

The St. Margaret of Cortona Secular Franciscans Fraternity of Las Vegas meets at 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of the month at Pace E Bene offices, 1420 W. Bartlett Ave. (453-2417).

Hindu Temple & Jain Center of Las Vegas, 1701 Sageberry Drive, offers Balaji Abhishekam services at 10:45 a.m. the first Saturday of the month in the temple, and Aarti Pooja services at noon Sundays (304-9207).

CLASSES

First Presbyterian Church of Las Vegas, 1515 W. Charleston Blvd., will offer “SonFun — Faithful Farm Friends” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 10-13 for ages 3 through incoming second-graders. The summer camp will include classroom activities, playtime, singing, a daily Bible lesson and other activities. The registration deadline is June 2 (384-4554).

Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, will offer “Kingdom Rock: Where Kids Stand Strong for God” vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17-21. The registration deadline is June 17. To register, visit www.greenvalleypres.com (454-8484, ext. 232).

Upland Bible Church, 920 Upland Blvd., will have its annual vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21. The program will feature games, crafts, songs, Bible stories and snacks. Admission is free. To register, call 645-3548.

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., offers English as a Second Language conversational classes at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers interested in teaching can call 541-1952 or 732-2052.

Community Baptist Church, 245 E. Foster Ave., Henderson, offers a free reading program for all ages 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays (565-0071).

SINGLES GROUPS

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Temple Sinai and Congregation Ner Tamid offer a variety of programs for Jewish singles of all ages in Las Vegas and Henderson. For details, call the Jewish Community Center at 794-0090, Temple Sinai at 254-5110 or Congregation Ner Tamid at 733-6292.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church sponsors a singles group for people 45 and older (804-8365, ext. 7333).

Single Adults Learning Together, or SALT Ministries of CornerStone Christian Fellowship, meets at 6 p.m. Saturdays at 5825 W. Eldora Ave. (871-5050).

