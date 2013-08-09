Religion notes, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013

EVENTS

Calvary Community Assembly of God, 2900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, is offering the Summer Food Service Program weekdays through Aug. 23. Lunch is served from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The meal is free of charge. No registration is required. Ages 2 to 18 are eligible regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability.

United Methodist Social Ministries is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Through Aug. 23, meals will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Griffith United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Oakey Blvd. Lunch is free of charge. Ages 2 to 18 are eligible regardless of race, color, national origin, sex or disability.

Desert Spring Theatre Arts will present the musical “Children’s Letters To God” at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Drive. Admission is $7.50 (290-1173).

J.O.Y. Ministry is having its summer’s Ladies Prayer Breakfast from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Social Hall “B” at Sun City Aliante Community Center, 7394 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas. The entrance fee is $5, and includes a continental breakfast, anointed music, Christ-centered Bible study and outreach fellowship, games, drawings and more. For reservations, call 647-0015.

Catholic Daughters of America Court Our Lady of the Rosary No. 2226 will host a bunco party on Saturday in the Ave Maria Center at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4490 Mountain Vista St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $12 and include lunch. Tickets will be available at the door (458-2593).

The Ramakrishna-Vedanta Center, 10732 Balsam Creek Road, will have arati and a lecture on “Message of the Upanishads,” by Swami Atmavidyananda of the Ramakrishna Order of India, beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 19. A potluck will follow (646-4889).

Child Evangelism Fellowship will have Good News Club training and fall kickoff for new teachers and helpers from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at Calvary Chapel Green Valley, 2615 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson. On Aug. 24, the morning session will be for new teachers and helpers, and the afternoon session will be for new and returning teachers and helpers. For reservations, call 396-8363.

CLASSES

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., will offer “Super Charged Wednesdays,” for ages 6 to 12, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 732-2052.

Congregation P’nai Tikvah will offer a Torah study “Preparing for the Days of Awe with Talmud Studies” at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at the rabbi’s home. For reservations and information, call 436-4900.

Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 6670 W. Cheyenne Ave., will offer stories, songs, fingerplays and other activities for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays (645-1777).

Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E. St. Louis Ave., offers English as a Second Language conversational classes at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Volunteers interested in teaching can call 541-1952 or 732-2052.

SINGLES GROUPS

The Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada, Temple Sinai and Congregation Ner Tamid offer a variety of programs for Jewish singles of all ages in Las Vegas and Henderson. For details, call the Jewish Community Center at 794-0090, Temple Sinai at 254-5110 or Congregation Ner Tamid at 733-6292.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church sponsors a singles group for people 50 and older (804-8365, ext. 7333).

Single Adults Learning Together, or SALT Ministries of CornerStone Christian Fellowship, meets at 6 p.m. Saturdays at 5825 W. Eldora Ave. (871-5050).

