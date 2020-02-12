Synagogue celebrates new Torah with ceremony — PHOTOS

Rabbi Shea Harlig with Chabad of Southern Nevada on Tuesday conducted a welcome ceremony and celebration for a new Torah scroll from Israel.

Rabbi Dovid Bressman, bottom left, as Sofer readies to inscribe the new Torah surrounded by first graders and Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, during a ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Dovid Bressman as Sofer inscribe s the last few words on the new Torah during a ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Taly Furer speaks about her deceased father Mordechai Bitton beside Rabbi Shea Harlig as they ready to inscribe the final words in the scroll of their new Torah at Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Torah was created in the honor of Bitton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Shea Harlig shows off the crown for their newest Torah as they ready to inscribe the final words in the scroll at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Dovid Bressman, bottom right, as Sofer with Rabbi Shea Harlig, above, inscribes the new Torah surrounded by third graders during a ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Dovid Bressman, center, as Sofer inscribes the last words on a new Torah surrounded Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, and others during a ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students wave their paper flags after a new Torah is inscribed during a ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sonny Kahn, right, shows off a newly inscribed Torah to all in attendance at a ceremony for it at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. He funded its creation in honor of his deceased brother Mordechai Bitton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sonny Kahn, left, holds a newly inscribed Torah with the help of student Eitan Yafee, 6, at the crown is placed atop at a ceremony for it at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Kahn funded its creation in honor of his deceased brother Mordechai Bitton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sonny Kahn, center, carries a newly inscribed Torah beside Rabbi Shea Harlig, right, as they proceed with others at a ceremony for it at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Kahn funded its creation in honor of his deceased brother Mordechai Bitton. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chabad of Southern Nevada members march and dance while carrying their new Torah about the neighborhood to their synagogue after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chabad of Southern Nevada members march and dance while carrying their new Torah about the neighborhood to their synagogue after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chabad of Southern Nevada members march with torches while carrying their new Torah about the neighborhood to their synagogue after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chabad of Southern Nevada members join their new Torah with the three existing ones into to their synagogue after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy nearby on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chabad of Southern Nevada members dance with their new Torah and the three existing ones about their synagogue after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy nearby on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Shea Harlig, left, puts away their new Torah joining the three existing ones in their synagogue at Chabad of Southern Nevada after an inscribing ceremony at the Desert Torah Academy nearby on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rabbi Shea Harlig with Chabad of Southern Nevada on Tuesday conducted a welcome ceremony and celebration for a new Torah scroll from Israel.

The scroll was donated by Sonny Kahn, in honor of his deceased brother Mordechai Bitton.

After inscribing the final words on the Torah at Desert Torah Academy, 1312 Vista Drive, members marched and danced while carrying the new Torah through the neighborhood to the synagogue.