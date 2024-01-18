Vibrant ceremony marks grand opening of new Buddhist temple — PHOTOS

Disciples of Buddhism and their honorary guests were treated to a vibrant grand opening of the Benevolence Temple, a new house of worship in central Las Vegas.

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun sprinkles blessed water while joined by invited dignitaries about an altar near the entrance during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Prayer flags and banners line the outside fence during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lion dancers with the Lohan School of Shaolin perform outside for the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Buddhist monks arrive for the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The scissors for a ribbon cutting are marched in during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun arrives during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony feeds a red pocket filled with money to the lion for good luck after dancers with the Lohan School of Shaolin performed during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun, center, joins invited dignitaries in a ribbon cutting during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun, center, joins invited dignitaries in lowering a curtain to reveal the Buddha atop an altar during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun, center, sprinkles blessed water while joined by invited dignitaries walking about the Buddha atop an altar during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun sprinkles blessed water while joined by invited dignitaries in walking to an altar near the entrance during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colorful decorations are present everywhere during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun sprinkles blessed water on attendees while joined by invited dignitaries about an altar near the entrance during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun sprinkles blessed water on attendees while walking up the aisle during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony speaks during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holy Guru Zhengda Jiaozun is presented with a certificate from Nevada Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monks pray during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Metro Sgt. Ryan Rafferty speaks during the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees walk through the garden as they arrive for the opening ceremony of the Benevolence Temple on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Disciples of Buddhism and honorary guests were treated to a vibrant grand opening for a new house of worship in central Las Vegas.

Thursday morning’s festivities at the Benevolence Temple kicked off with a traditional Dragon Dance, which saw performers gyrate to booming and clanking drum sounds as they entered the packed building past cloth-covered deities that towered over fresh fruit and food offerings.

The temple “will extend equal care to all sentient beings regardless of race, gender, or religion,” according to the organization. “The term ‘benevolence’ signifies language, actions, and thoughts that are kind, caring, and beneficial to others.”

Elected officials — or their representatives — entered and lined up in front of the main shrine, each holding a red ribbon shaped like a flower. They each were then handed scissors to cut strands in a lavish ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The curtain shielding the shrine was pulled to reveal a large golden statue at the center of what appeared to be a tranquil garden.

“Great day for the state of Nevada,” Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony said in his opening remarks. “I want to congratulate you on this significant milestone for your temple and your efforts to unify local residents and people from different religions and races.”

The temple — led by Holy Guru Jiaozun Zhengda, vice president of the World Buddhism Headquarters — will preach the teachings of Namo Dorje Chang Buddha III and Namo Shakyamuni Buddha, according to the organization.

“Naming a Buddhist temple with these words expresses the original intention of Holy Guru Jiaozun Zhengda to propagate the cause of Buddhism through selflessness and compassionate virtuous deeds, with the vow to enable sentient beings to learn the Buddhist Dharma and attain liberation through a compassionate Bodhi mind,” the organization wrote.

The Las Vegas Benevolence Temple was founded in 2019 but operated at a temporary site before it found its new home, 700 E. St. Louis Ave., which was vacant four months ago.

The Buddha statues were declared sacred in a Thursday ceremony. Now, the temple will offer meditation guidance, teach Dharma discourses and the chants of Mahayana Buddhism, according to the organization.

The disciples will participate in charity, the organization wrote. “The objective is to contribute in a practical way to the local community while spreading the doctrines of Buddhism to the public.”

The Metropolitan Police Department and City Council members Victoria Seaman and Olivia Diaz sent representatives.

“The community will benefit from the sanctuary that your temple provides,” Anthony said to applause.

