Vibrant ceremony marks grand opening of new Buddhist temple — PHOTOS
Disciples of Buddhism and their honorary guests were treated to a vibrant grand opening of the Benevolence Temple, a new house of worship in central Las Vegas.
Thursday morning’s festivities at the Benevolence Temple kicked off with a traditional Dragon Dance, which saw performers gyrate to booming and clanking drum sounds as they entered the packed building past cloth-covered deities that towered over fresh fruit and food offerings.
The temple “will extend equal care to all sentient beings regardless of race, gender, or religion,” according to the organization. “The term ‘benevolence’ signifies language, actions, and thoughts that are kind, caring, and beneficial to others.”
Elected officials — or their representatives — entered and lined up in front of the main shrine, each holding a red ribbon shaped like a flower. They each were then handed scissors to cut strands in a lavish ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The curtain shielding the shrine was pulled to reveal a large golden statue at the center of what appeared to be a tranquil garden.
“Great day for the state of Nevada,” Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony said in his opening remarks. “I want to congratulate you on this significant milestone for your temple and your efforts to unify local residents and people from different religions and races.”
The temple — led by Holy Guru Jiaozun Zhengda, vice president of the World Buddhism Headquarters — will preach the teachings of Namo Dorje Chang Buddha III and Namo Shakyamuni Buddha, according to the organization.
“Naming a Buddhist temple with these words expresses the original intention of Holy Guru Jiaozun Zhengda to propagate the cause of Buddhism through selflessness and compassionate virtuous deeds, with the vow to enable sentient beings to learn the Buddhist Dharma and attain liberation through a compassionate Bodhi mind,” the organization wrote.
The Las Vegas Benevolence Temple was founded in 2019 but operated at a temporary site before it found its new home, 700 E. St. Louis Ave., which was vacant four months ago.
The Buddha statues were declared sacred in a Thursday ceremony. Now, the temple will offer meditation guidance, teach Dharma discourses and the chants of Mahayana Buddhism, according to the organization.
The disciples will participate in charity, the organization wrote. “The objective is to contribute in a practical way to the local community while spreading the doctrines of Buddhism to the public.”
The Metropolitan Police Department and City Council members Victoria Seaman and Olivia Diaz sent representatives.
“The community will benefit from the sanctuary that your temple provides,” Anthony said to applause.
