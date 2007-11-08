RESTAURANT REPORT

Aces & Eights restaurant, 310 S. Decatur Blvd., received 30 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included eggs, steak, chicken and lamb patties maintained at improper temperature. GRADE: C

Anthem Country Club Clubhouse restaurant, 1 Clubside Drive, Henderson, received 28 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included sauteed onions, cooked shrimp and red bell peppers maintained at improper temperature. GRADE: C

Arandas Taqueria, 2040 N. Nellis Blvd., received 67 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included two five-gallon buckets of sauce and beef thawing on prep table at room temperature. GRADE: Closed

Bogart’s Deli, 8524 W. Sahara Ave., received 20 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included cigarette butts and dirty ashtrays stored above clean dishes and utensils. GRADE: B

Burger King, 2201 E. Sahara Ave., received 19 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included chocolate milk stored beyond expiration date. GRADE: B

Cafe Moda restaurant, 3400 S. Jones Blvd., received 19 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included dishwashing machine not dispensing sanitizer. GRADE: B

Caribe Lounge bar, Cancun Resort, 8335 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 12 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included a buildup of pink slime inside ice machine. GRADE: B

Caribe Lounge snack bar, Cancun Resort, 8335 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 14 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included pink lemonade, raspberry iced tea and tonic water stored beyond expiration dates. GRADE: B

Center Bar, Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 18 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included employees’ personal items and uncovered beverages stored above and next to food and drink for public consumption. GRADE: B

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 2101 S. Decatur Blvd., received 51 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included rice cooling at room temperature for more than two hours. GRADE: Closed

Cinnabon, Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, received 26 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included uncovered icing containers left out at room temperature more than 48 hours. GRADE: C

Coyote’s Cafe & Cantina lounge, 4350 E. Sunset Road, Henderson, received 16 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included water dripping from an unsealed wooden ledge into ice bin. GRADE: B

Dae Jang Keum, 3943 Spring Mountain Road, received 39 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included eggs stored above open sauces, raw chicken above vegetables and raw beef above ready-to-eat food items in reach-in refrigerator. GRADE: C

Dairy Queen, 4990 W. Craig Road, received 30 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included ranch dressing stored in walk-in cooler beyond expiration date. GRADE: C

El Choncho Mexican Restaurant, 2560 S. Maryland Parkway, received 27 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included food improperly covered and shrimp in ice water inside walk-in cooler. GRADE: C

El Choncho Mexican Restaurant service bar, 2560 S. Maryland Parkway, received 14 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included a slimy residue on soda nozzles. GRADE: B

El Paraiso, 3095 Fremont St., received 37 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included a domestic, rather than commercial, slow cooker in use. GRADE: C

Esmeralda’s Cafe, 714 N. Nellis Blvd., received 20 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included beef, cheese, pork and coleslaw left out at room temperature. GRADE: B

Fair View Chinese Cuisine, 1930 N. Decatur Blvd., received 20 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included raw shrimp thawing in sink next to dirty dishes. GRADE: B

Famous Cajun Grill, Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, received 35 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included cockroaches observed throughout the facility. GRADE: C

Hawaiian Grill, Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, received 36 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included macaroni salad and breaded chicken in reach-in cooler maintained at improper temperature. GRADE: C

It’s a Grind Coffee House, 8899 S. Eastern Ave., received 20 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included uncovered employees’ beverages stored with food items for public consumption. GRADE: B

Jose Cuervo Tequileria, McCarran International Airport, 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd., received 25 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included fruit flies throughout the facility. GRADE: C

KFC, 1282 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson, received 40 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included employees changing tasks without following proper hand-washing techniques. GRADE: C

Kobe Sushi Bar, 9340 W. Flamingo Road, received 15 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included butane lighter fluid and mouthwash stored with food items. GRADE: B

Kobe Sushi Bar restaurant, 9340 W. Flamingo Road, received 22 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included no splash guard on hand sink adjacent to clean utensils. GRADE: C

La Italian Kitchen, Canal Shoppes food court, The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 31 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included food handlers not following proper hand-washing techniques. GRADE: C

La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill, Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 40 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included grilled onions, shredded cheese, salad dressings and salsa not maintained at proper temperature. GRADE: C

La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill, Boulevard Mall, 3480 S. Maryland Parkway, received 13 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included several food items not properly labeled. GRADE: B

Marie Callender’s, 530 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, received 20 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included several dented and bulging cans stored on rack. GRADE: B

Monte Carlo Buffet, central and middle stations, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 13 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included cutting boards covered with black debris stored atop wet rags on counter. GRADE: B

Nanay Gloria’s Filipino Fast Food, 2810 S. Maryland Parkway, received 39 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included beef kebabs, raw beef and watermelon stored at room temperature. GRADE: C

New York Bagel Deli, 840 S. Rancho Drive, received 19 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included sandwich make table and soup hot well not maintained at proper temperatures. GRADE: B

Olive Garden, 80 N. Nellis Blvd., received 20 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included three employees working with expired health cards, one employee had invalid card and one had no proof of health card. GRADE: B

Pinoy-Pinay Filipino Restaurant, 1217 E. Sahara Ave., received 39 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included single-service items being reused throughout the facility. GRADE: C

Roberto’s Taco Shop, 7801 W. Charleston Blvd., received 20 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included no soap at one of two hand sinks. GRADE: B

Roberto’s Taco Shop, 7380 S. Eastern Ave., received 26 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included food handlers not washing hands properly because of inoperable hot water valve. GRADE: Closed because of substantial health hazard.

Rocky’s Philly Cheesecteak, 7400 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 13 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included walk-in cooler not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: B

Rubis Restaurant, 2987 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas, received 31 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included employees’ food stored on prep table. GRADE: C

Satay Malaysian Grille, 3755 Spring Mountain Road, received 37 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included two reach-in coolers not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: C

Serrano’s Mexican Fast Food, 136 S. Rainbow Blvd., received 18 demerits Oct. 25. Violations included employees changing tasks without following proper hand-washing techniques. GRADE: B

Snack Nook, Slots-A-Fun, 2890 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 13 demerits Oct. 24. Violations included shrimp cocktail refrigerator and hot dog warmer not maintaining proper temperatures. GRADE: B

Strings Italian Cafe restaurant, 2222 E. Tropicana Ave., received 16 demerits Oct. 22. Violations included raw fish stored above ready-to-eat items in prep cooler on hot line. GRADE: B

Target Snack Bar, 4001 S. Maryland Parkway, received 26 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included dishwashing machine wash and rinse water pressure and temperature not at optimal levels. GRADE: C

Wendy’s, 990 N. Nellis Blvd., received 18 demerits Oct. 23. Violations included gaskets in all coolers and freezers in disrepair, and units have condensation leaks. GRADE: B

The following restaurants have been reinspected:

Becker’s Lakeside Grill, 8603 W. Sahara Ave., received one demerit Oct. 17 and was upgraded to an A.

Big Dog’s Cafe & Casino restaurant, 6390 W. Sahara Ave., received eight demerits Oct. 16 and was upgraded to an A.

Border Grill cantina, Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received five demerits Oct. 16 and was upgraded to an A.

Capri Pizza Lounge, 4080 Paradise Road, received 19 demerits Oct. 23 and was downgraded to a C because of repeat critical violations.

China Olive Buffet, 151 N. Nellis Blvd., received five demerits Oct. 22 and was upgraded to an A.

China Olive Restaurant, 151 N. Nellis Blvd., received 10 demerits Oct. 19 and was upgraded to an A.

Del Taco, 4380 N. Nellis Blvd., received four demerits Oct. 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Drai’s On The Strip bar, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit Oct. 17 and was upgraded to an A.

Drai’s On The Strip service bar, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit Oct. 17 and was upgraded to an A.

Drai’s On The Strip service bar No. 4, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit Oct. 17 and was upgraded to an A.

East Coast Pizza, 4275 N. Rancho Drive, received two demerits Oct. 19 and was upgraded to an A.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 4626 S. Maryland Parkway, received two demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 1990 Village Center Circle, received two demerits Oct. 22 and was upgraded to an A.

El Pollo Loco, 2401 S. Decatur Blvd., received one demerit Oct. 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Empress Court service bar, Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received zero demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

The Gold Mine Tavern, 23 S. Water St., Henderson, received seven demerits Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

IHOP, 352 N. Nellis Blvd., received nine demerits Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Java Coast No. 2, Flamingo Las Vegas, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received eight demerits Oct. 22 and was upgraded to an A.

La Casa Del Puma Restaurant, 4518 E. Charleston Blvd., received three demerits Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Las Vegas Cue Club bar, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received 11 demerits Oct. 23 and was downgraded to a C because of repeat critical violations.

Las Vegas Cue Club snack bar, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received 10 demerits Oct. 23 and was downgraded to a C because of repeat critical violations.

Long John Silver’s, 4675 W. Charleston Blvd., received 24 demerits Oct. 29 and was downgraded to a C.

Mario’s Fish and More, 2245 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas, received three demerits Oct. 18 and was upgraded to an A.

McDonald’s, 7851 W. Charleston Blvd., received seven demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

McDonald’s, 900 S. Rampart Blvd., received 10 demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Microtel Inn & Suites continental breakfast, 55 E. Robindale Road, received three demerits Oct. 20 and was upgraded to an A.

Mr. Pepperoni’s Pizza, 55 S. Gibson Road, Henderson, received two demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Mystic Lodge Casino restaurant, 920 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, received four demerits Oct. 19 and was upgraded to an A.

Pearl Wok To Go, 8550 W. Charleston Blvd., received 19 demerits Oct. 24 and retained a C grade because of repeat critical violations.

PF Chang’s China Bistro lower level kitchen, Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received one demerit Oct. 19 and was upgraded to an A.

Pick Up Stix, 1910 Village Center Circle, received two demerits Oct. 22 and was upgraded to an A.

Popeye’s, 4505 E. Bonanza Road, received 10 demerits Oct. 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Queens, 4069 Spring Mountain Road, received two demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Roberto’s Taco Shop, 4620 Boulder Highway, received eight demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill, 2001 N. Rainbow Blvd., received nine demerits Oct. 19 and was upgraded to an A.

Rubalcaba’s Taco Shop, 1100 E. Colton Ave., North Las Vegas, received 27 demerits Oct. 25 and was downgraded to a C.

Skinny Dugans restaurant, 4127 W. Charleston Blvd., received five demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Sushi-Mon restaurant, 9770 S. Maryland Parkway, received seven demerits Oct. 18 and was upgraded to an A.

Tacos Express, 1195 E. Pyle Ave., received three demerits Oct. 16 and was upgraded to an A.

Teriyaki Madness, 10345 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, received zero demerits Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Terrible’s pool snack bar, 4100 Paradise Road, received one demerit Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Thai House Restaurant, 9850 S. Maryland Parkway, received four demerits Oct. 18 and was upgraded to an A.

Thai Pepper, 2226 Paradise Road, received two demerits Oct. 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Togoshi Ramen, 8555 E. Twain Ave., received 48 demerits Oct. 30 and was downgraded to a C because of repeat critical violations.

Venice Pizza, 4080 Paradise Road, received four demerits Oct. 23 and was upgraded to an A.

WHAT IT MEANS The Southern Nevada Health District conducts random inspections of local restaurants. An establishment receives an A grade if it has received no more than 10 demerits. A B grade is given to those establishments that receive 11 to 20 demerits, and a C grade is given to any establishment that receives 21 to 40 demerits. If an establishment receives more than 40 demerits, it is closed immediately. The grades are posted at the time of the inspection. The establishment has the option of requesting a reinspection before its next scheduled inspection.