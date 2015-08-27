Sample your way through 6 Wolfgang Puck Bar restaurants

The third annual Sip & Savor event, a dine-around of six Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group restaurants that benefits Keep Memory Alive, will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Spago at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grilll in Downtown Summerlin (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants will be Spago, Cut, Trattoria del Lupo, Wolfgang Puck Bar and Grill (Downtown Summerlin and MGM Grand) and Cucina. Guests will be able to sample signature dishes plus wine, Champagne and spirits, and meet the executive chefs of the participating restaurants.

Tickets are $175 general admission or $225 for VIP (which includes 5:30 p.m. entry). For tickets, call Spago at 702-369-6300.

