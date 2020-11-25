Score big with the kids with these great gifts

Here are gifts for kids who love to laugh, play music, exercise, read or shoot hoops.

“Monsters Eat Whiny Children” (Simon & Schuster)

(wnbastore.nba.com)

Santa Claus is coming to town.

In a hazmat suit.

So, parents, you’ll have to lend St. Nick an extra hand this year. No worries, we’ve got you covered with great gift ideas for kids.

You want funny? We got funny

Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe. A ham sandwich walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve food here.” Go ahead, catch your breath from laughing too hard.

You see, dad jokes are the best jokes, and in “Dad Joke Face-Off,” the first player to laugh or smile at his opponent’s joke loses — though, really, there are no losers in laughter. $20, amazon.com

Rock out, little ones

Get your young’un riffing along to death metal band Cannibal Corpse as soon as possible with this instruction manual, “Guitar Magic.” Written by Vegas six-stringer Ryan Patrick of rockers Otherwise, the book teaches children musical notes in a fun, easy-to-comprehend manner by assigning each one a character with its own attributes (for example, the note “B” is for Bravery Bear). $19.99, lifebymusic.org

Build ’em up young

It’s really never too early to start sculpting those guns. This colorful Akicon adjustable toy weight bench set will have your child in shipshape by kindergarten. Protein shakes not included. $199, amazon.com

Food for thought

A sobering true-life tale to read to your kids at bedtime, “Monsters Eat Whiny Children” helps instill the value of handling life’s challenges sans the complaining.

Sure, sometimes the little ones need a nudge to cease griping when things don’t go their way, and studies have shown that the prospect of being turned into a child salad helps. $18.99, simonandschuster.com

Mom and dad shoot — and score

Yes, the Raiders and the Golden Knights are as awesome as pizza and Jagermeister, but let’s not forget that the most successful pro sports franchise in Las Vegas in 2020 has been the Aces, who made it to the WNBA Finals. Dress your kids for success with an official Aces jersey. $33.74, wnbastore.nba.com