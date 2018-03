SHOT CLINICS

Southern Nevada Health District immunization clinics are open each week in and around Las Vegas. A $16-$20 administration fee will be assessed per visit.

Monday through Friday: Ravenholt Building, 625 Shadow Lane, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Henderson Public Health Center, 520 E. Lake Mead Parkway, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; North Las Vegas Public Health Center, 1820 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite F, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Spring Valley Public Health Center, 6330 W. Spring Mountain Road, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., by appointment only (759-0701).

Tuesday: Rainbow Library Clinic, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.