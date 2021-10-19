Southern Nevada no place for vampires, rankings show

It’s news bad enough to drain the blood from even the strongest vampire. Southern Nevada is home to some of the worst locales for our blood sucking friends.

Five of the 10 worst cities for vampires are in Southern Nevada, including Sunrise Manor, Enterprise, Henderson, Spring Valley and Paradise, according to rankings by Lawn Love. In total, 200 cities were ranked with Naperville, Illinois leading the way as the best city for vampires.

The rankings looked at various factors including the number of cloudy days, churches, homes with basements, blood centers and garlic festivals. While the rankings are mostly tongue-in-cheek, they also call attention to a national blood shortage and the need for more blood donors, including a major shortage of type O blood.