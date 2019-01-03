Life

Tennis is vehicle for Holocaust survivors’ friendship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2019 - 12:41 am
 

The ingredients of a good friendship? Shared experience, even if it’s the kind of experience few would want to share. A hard-earned and intractable determination to live each day as it comes without dwelling on the past.

And maybe a good forehand wouldn’t hurt, either.

Just about every weekday morning, Janos Strauss, who turned 90 last week, and Alexander Kuechel, 94, meet at Mountain Shadows Community Center to play tennis. They play doubles, sometimes as partners and sometimes on opposing teams, and each day’s match is notable not just for the strong strokes and enviable energy they bring to their games but as a daily testament to the power of perseverance.

Strauss and Kuechel are Holocaust survivors. Both lost family members in concentration camps and, after the war, had to rebuild their lives from nothing. Their paths brought them to Las Vegas as retirees, where they met through a Holocaust survivors group and where, Kuechel says, “we played tennis here and we got to know each other.”

Now they’re friendly regulars at the community center. As they await the arrival of the day’s tennis partners, passers-by who likely don’t know of their shared history offer greetings. Both men have shared their survival stories with groups of various sorts, but it’s something they speak little of between themselves.

Kuechel was born in Berlin, Germany, and was in seven camps during the war. “My family was killed in Auschwitz,” he says, and, by the end of the war, “I was all alone.” He moved to Los Angeles and, after retiring as a real estate broker, came to Las Vegas.

Strauss was born in Nyirtass, a small town in the northeast corner of Hungary, and was sent to Auschwitz as a teenager. His father, older brothers and many close relatives didn’t survive the camps. After retiring as a manufacturing plant manager in Brooklyn, New York, he moved to Las Vegas.

How did they become friends? “Because we had the same path,” Kuechel says. “He was in the concentration camps. So was I.”

But, Kuechel adds, “it’s something we don’t talk about.”

Ask them about tennis, though, and they’re

happy to talk about that.

“I’ve been playing tennis for 65 years,” Kuechel says. “I used to be skinny. I used to (do) ice skating. I used to be a gymnast. I used to (play) football in Germany, which is soccer. So I was in sports all my life, basically.”

Strauss played table tennis when he was younger and took up tennis at the community center after being introduced to it as a program the club offered. He likes the sport because of “all of the movement — running, stretching, getting a variety of physical movement.”

As they share a few stories, glimpses of the horrors they experienced emerge. Strauss recalls that, as he arrived at Auschwitz as a 15-year-old, people who were there “whispered to me, saying ‘You are 17.’ ” He knows that he would have been killed if he had revealed his true age. As it was, he was beaten several times during his imprisonment and saw many die.

Kuechel has his own stories of survival and terror. “My family was killed in Auschwitz,” he says, and surviving the camps was largely about luck, “with food and anything at all. Many people gave up. They couldn’t take it. There was no future.”

But they both remember liberation, too. It was, Strauss says, “like we were reborn.”

After the war’s end, both men spent time in displacement camps while awaiting resettlement.

“Nobody wanted Jewish people. It was very difficult anyplace in the world,” Kuechel says. “I personally was almost five years in Germany before I was able to come to the United States of America.”

Once here, both men looked for work. Kuechel went to night school to learn English, writing and composition. But, he says, “I didn’t like New York. Somebody said to me, ‘California, palm trees, sunshine.’ That’s for me.”

He moved to California, landing a job as a waiter at the Beverly Hills Hotel and eventually becoming a businessman. Over time, he owned a liquor store and three Mexican restaurants and became a cosmetologist and a real estate broker.

Strauss stayed with relatives in the Bronx after his arrival. Landing a job in a machine shop, he eventually became a toolmaker and foreman, and retired as plant manager.

Kuechel and his wife, Lilo, have been married for 63 years, while Strauss and his wife, Celia, have been married since 1992 (his first wife, Anna, died in 1989).

Their secret to aging well? “I feel it’s the power of positive thinking,” Kuechel says. “You’ve got to eat modestly, you have to be self-disciplined and you’ve got to be lucky enough to be healthy. And if you dress well, you’ll feel good about (yourself), too. That’s very important.”

Also key, they say, is a focus on the blessings of the present rather than the wrongs of the past.

“I take it day by day,” Strauss says. “I don’t worry about the future.”

“If you live with the past, you cannot survive,” Kuechel agrees. “It’s impossible.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Siegel Cares' Santa delivers toys to kids at Siegel Suites in Las Vegas
Siegel Cares, the charitable wing of The Siegel Group, delivered toys to families at their apartment complexes in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Revisiting “Christ the King” sculpture
A longtime admirer of the sculpture at Christ the King Catholic Community in Las Vegas shares her perspective. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Henderson couple adds another school to their generosity
Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, who donate to several Clark County School District schools, have added Matt Kelly Elementary in Las Vegas to their list of schools where every student gets new shoes, socks and a toy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center art depicts names of God
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center founder Sharaf Haseebullah talks about new diamond-shaped art panels featuring some of the 99 names of Allah at the main entrance the Las Vegas mosque. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like