80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Life

Tips to help you prepare for virtual career fair

By Adam Hardy The Penny Hoarder
July 30, 2020 - 4:30 am
 

Employers are increasingly experimenting with creative methods to find and attract workers.

That’s where virtual career fairs come in.

They are definitely a win-win for both job seekers and employers. They can be nationwide, on-demand and discreet. They can also reach new audiences that might not be able to make it to in-person events. The best part? You don’t have to travel for either.

“I might not be able to get away from my office for a full day or half day,” says Gayle Oliver-Plath, CEO and founder of CareerEco, a virtual career and graduate-school events website. “But I may be able to get away for an hour or two.”

Discretion is crucial for job seekers who are currently employed and feel uncomfortable attending a job fair physically, says Laurie Vicente, senior marketing director for the recruitment firm Brilliant.

Oliver-Plath predicts the trend will continue to grow and that job seekers should expect virtual job fairs to be the new norm.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) is one university that has jumped on the trend. In addition to its normal career fairs, it hosts three to five virtual career fairs through CareerEco each academic year, says Richard South, an employee relations manager at the university’s career center.

South says in-person fairs have limitations due to budgets and physical space, while virtual fairs offer a more level playing field for both employers and job seekers.

“Many companies that frequent the virtual fairs don’t have recruiting personnel,” South says. “So it’s engineers logging on to a virtual fair speaking to other engineers.”

While the perks of online job fairs are plentiful, there are a few things to keep in mind before logging in and nabbing a job. Here’s what you can do to stand out as a candidate. Much of this advice can also be applied to general virtual job interviews.

How to prepare for a virtual career fair

It’s easy to overlook preparation for an interview or event that you’ll be attending via computer, probably from the comfort of your home. But don’t mistake the convenience for insignificance; attending one could actually take a little extra planning and practice. Here’s how to stand out from the virtual crowd.

Just because the job fair is online doesn’t make it any less important.

“There is that misconception,” South says, “that if you’re doing a virtual fair you don’t need to prepare.”

Don’t fall into that trap. You still have to research the companies beforehand and have your tailored resume and cover letter ready to go just as you would at an in-person event. Instead of doling out your documents, you’ll typically need to upload them on the website. (The trees will thank you.)

To cater to employers on both Macs and PCs, Vicente says to save your documents as PDFs.

For overachievers who want some bonus points, try writing a couple of cover letters — one general cover letter and another that is tailored to your favorite employer at the event. (We’ve got your back if you need some help crafting your resume or cover letter.)

Yeah, multiple cover letters may be overkill for some, but Oliver-Plath recommends at least coming up with tailored questions for the employers. She says virtual events give you more power to investigate the company since information should be readily available on the event page.

But beware — information flows both ways. The employer is also at the computer and can just as easily look you up. Vicente recommends a pulse check on your social media to be safe.

“Make sure all of the privacy settings are set to the highest level,” she says.

The exception, of course, is LinkedIn. Vicente says to show off your profile and customize the URL, too. Just keep it professional. She’s almost numb to the amount of 420s and other embarrassing things applicants leave attached to their URLs or email addresses. Almost.

For other tips on making your LinkedIn profile sing, check out our guide.

Take care of technical issues … before the event

When the internet is involved, be prepared for problems. The best time to consider them is before the event.

The night before is a great time to make sure everything is ready to go. Is your virtual career fair profile properly registered? Are your web browser and flash player up-to-date? Are your documents organized and ready to go?

And don’t forget the motherlode of technological issues: Wi-Fi. It has a way of cutting out at the most inconvenient times. The best way to skirt that problem is to expect it. Hard-wire your ethernet cable into your computer. That way your connection will be faster and more stable.

Technology also has a way of bringing out our worst tendencies. It’s not a technological issue in the strictest sense, but be aware of how you type when you’re at a virtual career fair since a lot of the communication will be done through a messaging system.

No “yups,” “Ks” or “sups” — employers keep an eye on things like grammar and tone.

“You have to be concerned with how you’re coming through in writing,” Oliver-Plath says. “Do not use any language that you would use in a text.”

Be interview-ready

You did your homework. You nailed the small talk with employers. Now you might just get an invitation for an interview on the spot. That may not always be the case, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to be prepared. At a virtual event, that could mean being ready to go on camera.

South says one of the biggest complaints from employers is that candidates attend virtual fairs from public spaces. So make sure you’re in a distraction-free environment for the interview.

And if you’re not used to interviewing through Skype or FaceTime, it could take a little practice. Trial runs are your saving grace.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary that you treat it like an in-person interview,” Vicente says. “Dress to impress; dress just like you would [at] a regular interview.”

Some people don’t take this part seriously, or they try to find ways to cheat the system.

“We’ve unfortunately had people that have put on a buttoned-up shirt,” Vicente laughs. “But the phone fell, and we saw that they were wearing boxers.”

So yeah. Don’t do that. Recruiters really want to see that you’re taking the video interview seriously.

Vicente says that Brilliant uses an “appearance rating system” during video interviews that takes into consideration your aesthetic and professionalism, not just your outfit. That means the recruiter is going to be taking note of everything in the frame — food, cans, towels on the floor, children running frantically, boxer briefs. It’s all fair game.

Another element to keep in mind is eye contact. You might naturally want to look at the interviewer’s face on the screen, but if you do that, you will appear to be looking down since most webcams are slightly above the monitor.

Vicente shared these additional tips to nail the video interview:

— Test your lighting. The interviewer is going to want to see your face and background clearly.

— Position the camera at eye level. A few books stacked under your laptop should do the trick.

— Apply a little extra makeup. It’s not as visible on camera.

— Have an interesting prop behind you. A bookshelf, plant or painting could work wonders. No one wants to see you against a blank wall.

Oliver-Plath also had some tips of her own. Her biggest piece of advice?

“Absolutely never interview on a handheld device.”

It’s very obvious to the interviewer, usually low-quality and takes up one or both of your hands. But what if you’re checking into the virtual job fair from your car during lunch break? A phone is all you might have.

Not to worry. Oliver-Plath says it’s better to tell the employer that you’re not in the best environment for an interview and offer alternative times.

“If you can’t do an impromptu interview,” she says, “no one is going to hold it against you.”

Adam Hardy is a staff writer at The Penny Hoarder. Say hi on Twitter @hardyjournalism.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
2
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
3
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Las Vegas
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Las Vegas
4
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
5
Analyst: Las Vegas COVID-19 recovery may take 18 to 36 months
Analyst: Las Vegas COVID-19 recovery may take 18 to 36 months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
By / RJ

The number of new cases was below the daily average of slightly more than 1,058 over the preceding week and was the lowest daily total announced by the agency since July 20.

With the clock ticking, jobless Americans are likely to see a lapse of several weeks in their u ...
More help coming, but $600 unemployment bonus will shrink first
By Adam Hardy The Penny Hoarder

A second economic rescue package is on the horizon, one that will likely include another stimulus check, funding for small businesses and schools, additional jobless benefits and more. But as lawmakers debate the finer points, a critical provision of the first relief package is set to expire.

Happy family with child and shopping cart buying food at grocery store or supermarket
16 brilliant ways to get the best grocery store deals
By Lia Sestric GoBankingRates

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend $4,363 on food eaten at home every year — which is roughly 6% of the average person’s pretax income.

Jennifer Haller, the first person to receive a trial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, wears a mask a ...
Coronavirus vaccine test of 30K volunteers begins Monday
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government.