1 in 10 flights at Harry Reid International Airport delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2022 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2022 - 3:46 pm
Passengers are seen in baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in June ...
Passengers are seen in baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in June 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As airlines deal with staff shortages and heavy travel loads, Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday reported 135 delayed flights and four cancellations.

The delays to and from the Las Vegas airport represented about 10 percent of the flights scheduled Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Across the U.S., 1,649 flights were cancelled and 2,655 delayed, FlightAware numbers show.

At the Las Vegas airport, Southwest Airlines made up about half of the delayed fights, the flight tracker reported.

The travel hiccups come as the industry is experiencing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time, and as the U.S. marks the three-day, Fourth of July weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.5 million passengers on Friday, the “highest checkpoint volume” since Feb. 11, 2020, about a month before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, a TSA spokeswoman wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

