71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Travel

5 road trip destinations from Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

As summer approaches and Memorial Day weekend draws closer, Las Vegans can expect to see more California license plates on Interstate 15 as visitors take a road trip to Las Vegas. But where can locals go to relax and escape the heat — and maybe the tourists, too?

Here are five ideas for road trip destinations from Las Vegas that take less than five hours.

St. George, Utah

There’s plenty to enjoy in Southern Utah and in less than two hours, visitors can arrive in St. George. The destination is great for those who enjoy the outdoors as it’s near Zion National Park, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area and Dixie National Forest. Or, travel a little further for a day trip to Bryce Canyon National Park or the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Estimated time: Two hours.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

There’s a not-so-small piece of British history in Lake Havasu City: the London Bridge.

In 1967, Robert McCulloch purchased part of the bridge from across the pond for $2.46 million. The developer of Lake Havasu City thought the purchase would help make the desert community a tourist destination.

The London Bridge stands in the foreground with State Beach, behind, and Rotary Beach, around t ...
The London Bridge stands in the foreground with State Beach, behind, and Rotary Beach, around the corner, in the background in this aerial at Lake Havasu, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)

Now, visitors go to the city for the bridge as well as for the watersports and special events like the IJSBA Jet Ski World Finals and the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair.

Estimated time: 2½ hours.

Flagstaff, Arizona

About four hours from the Las Vegas Valley, Flagstaff is a great road trip into Northern Arizona. Stargaze at Lowell Observatory, check out the shopping and open-air markets in the city’s downtown or see spots along the historic Route 66.

Don Mayer, of San Antonio, Texas, holds his grandson Haydon Mayer, 4, to help him look at the p ...
Don Mayer, of San Antonio, Texas, holds his grandson Haydon Mayer, 4, to help him look at the planet Jupiter through a telescope at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz., Sunday, July 3, 2005. (AP Photo/Tom Hood)

Flagstaff can also be a home base to drive an hour south into Sedona or north to Kaibab National Forest, a roughly 1½ hour drive.

Estimated time: Four hours.

Palm Springs, California

If you want to vacation at spot that was popular with old-school Hollywood film stars and the Rat Pack, consider visiting Palm Springs. Visitors can browse vintage shops, art galleries or boutiques at the El Paseo Shopping District. A ride on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway can also provide a view over the valley at an elevation of more than 8,500 feet. There’s also plenty of options to sit poolside at resorts or visit spas in the city.

Estimated time: Four hours.

San Diego, California

So “less than five hours” might be a little generous, but the 5½ hour drive to San Diego may be worth it for ocean lovers. Visitors can walk along the boardwalk at Mission Beach or head to La Jolla for a surf lesson. There’s also family-friendly attractions at Balboa Park, which is home to the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Natural History Museum and other attractions. Guests can also opt for a glimpse of the San Diego Padres’ home ballpark Petco Park or the USS Midway Museum, located on a historical naval aircraft carrier in downtown San Diego.

Estimated time: 5½ hours

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
2
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
3
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
4
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vega ...
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

 
Where lost, unclaimed baggage goes to be resold
By Mike Brassfield The Penny Hoarder

The store that answers the question “What happens to lost luggage that never gets found?” also happens to be a great place to go bargain shopping online.

In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Hawaii resident Ryan Sidlow carries his son Maxwell as their ...
Only 3 airlines let families with kids sit together without fees
The Associated Press

A new “dashboard” from the Transportation Department rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check.

More stories for you
Grand Canyon, other nearby parks delay openings due to snow
Grand Canyon, other nearby parks delay openings due to snow
Pickleball courts to visit in the Las Vegas Valley
Pickleball courts to visit in the Las Vegas Valley
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Las Vegas circus company comes ashore in Atlantic City
Las Vegas circus company comes ashore in Atlantic City
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history
Reid Airport has highest February passenger counts in history