Airport parking lots expected to reach capacity over holiday weekend

Arriving passengers walk to retrieve their vehicles from the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

No parking lots were at capacity at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday afternoon, but airport officials expect some lots to fill up over Memorial Day weekend.

The airport announced on social media that its parking was in “high demand” this weekend, and expected Terminal 1 long term and economy parking to be at capacity Friday and Saturday.

Be prepared: Airport parking is in HIGH DEMAND this week! Planning to park here? Check our parking forecast and allow plenty of time to find a space. 🚗🇺🇸#MemorialDay #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/zb85oqAAbU — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 21, 2024

The airport’s parking information line did not share what lots were nearing capacity on Thursday, but said guests should arrive two hours before their flight to secure their parking spot before taking off.

Guests should also expect longer wait times at ticket counters, security checkpoints and for other airport services over the weekend, and should prepare for flight delays and cancellations.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the airport was experiencing departure gate hold and taxi delays between 16 and 30 minutes due to wind, with arrival delays at 15 minutes or less.

Departing flights to San Francisco International Airport were experiencing delays due to construction of about 34 minutes, and flights to La Guardia Airport in New York were experiencing delays of about an hour and 40 minutes due to thunderstorms.

Parking congestion was expected to begin letting up on Sunday, with no lots forecast to be at capacity that day, and ample space in all lots on Monday, according to the airport.