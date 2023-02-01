54°F
Travel

Allegiant Air parent squeaks out profit in year ‘fraught with challenges’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated February 1, 2023 - 4:47 pm
An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, Janua ...
An Allegiant Air flight departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
Allegiant Air unveils a Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran International Airport on Tuesda ...
Allegiant Air unveils a Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Air’s parent company squeaked out a profit last year following a big jump in fuel costs and other increased expenses, in a year “fraught with challenges.”

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Wednesday said it earned $2.5 million in net income in 2022, or $0.14 per share, down from $151.9 million in profit in 2021, or $8.68 per share.

Revenue grew almost 35 percent to $2.3 billion last year, though expenses climbed 53 percent to more than $2.2 billion. Within that, it spent $814.8 million on jet fuel last year, up 85 percent from 2021.

The airline recently announced several leadership changes as well.

Allegiant CEO John Redmond said in a news release that 2022 was “fraught with challenges” but this year will be “transformational for the company.”

“I’m excited for what is on the horizon in 2023,” he said.

An ultra-low-cost carrier, Allegiant is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, often without competition on its routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

