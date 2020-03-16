Allegiant temporarily closing preview center of Florida resort project

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. said over the weekend it will close Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor’s preview center for two weeks starting Monday.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. is developing a riverfront resort project in Florida called Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Allegiant Travel Co.)

Allegiant Air’s parent company is temporarily closing the preview center at its $470 million Florida resort project because of the coronavirus but said construction won’t be affected.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. said over the weekend it will close Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor’s preview center for two weeks starting Monday. Its status will be re-evaluated “as public health concerns continue to evolve,” the deep-discount airline said.

The office is next to the construction site and featured agents who answered questions and helped with reservations. Visitors also could see project renderings and videos and a mockup of the kitchens in Sunseeker’s extended-stay units, Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said.

Employees based there will work remotely during the closure, which “will not affect construction” of the project, the airline said.

Allegiant broke ground on the riverfront resort a year ago and has said it expects to finish the hotel in the second quarter of 2021.

“We have been touched and energized by the support and enthusiasm of local residents and potential guests who have visited the preview center,” Micah Richins, chief operating officer of Allegiant subsidiary Sunseeker Resorts, said in the release. “It is with their health and safety and that of our team members in mind that we made the decision to temporarily close.”

The company also said it would close Kingsway Country Club a few weeks earlier than planned Monday because of the coronavirus.

Allegiant purchased the Florida golf course in 2018 to operate in conjunction with Sunseeker. Kingsway had been scheduled to close at the end of March for renovations and was already winding down operations, the airline said.

Led by Chairman and CEO Maurice “Maury” Gallagher, Allegiant is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes.

