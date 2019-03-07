Disney announces opening dates for ‘Star Wars’ lands

The chance to explore a galaxy far, far away is approaching at light speed.
Disney announced Thursday that its highly-anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland will open to the public on May 31, according to a press release.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida will open their similar land on Aug. 29.
The May 31 opening will be considered a “soft opening”, Disney said, as not all rides or attractions will be up and running.
Fans looking to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs are in luck. The Millennium Falcon ride will be open and running in time for the opening, Disney said.
In the new land, “Star Wars” fans will be on the fictional planet of Batuu, and in a smuggler’s town called Black Spire Outpost. The land occupies 14 acres, and will give guests the opportunity to aid a smuggler, join the Resistance, or pledge their loyalty to Kylo Ren and the First Order, and visit Oga’ Cantina to enjoy a first-ever alcoholic beverage in a public area of Disneyland.
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most ambitious, immersive and advance attraction, and will place guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. This attraction will not open until later this year.
Guests looking to visit “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will need a valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation to access the land, Disney said. Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during this time will receive a designated reservation to acess the land during their stay.
