Disney announces opening dates for ‘Star Wars’ lands

At 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be Disney's largest single-themed land expansions ever, transporting guests to live their own Star Wars adventures in Black Spire Outpost, a village on the remote planet of Batuu, full of unique sights, sounds, smells and tastes. (Disney Parks)

Black Spire Outpost is the name of the village inside of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The village is closely associated with the geological formations that surround it. As the largest settlement on the planet Batuu, Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in late fall 2019. (Disney)

On August 21, 2017, construction teams installed the highest steel beam for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new Star Wars-themed land coming to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in 2019. (Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)

Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks in front of concept art of the newly announced Star Wars Land, Aug. 15, 2015. Disney CEO Bob Iger said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the company will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2019. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

A storyboard concept from Disney artists featuring designs for the upcoming Star Wars land currently under construction in Disneyland.

The chance to explore a galaxy far, far away is approaching at light speed.

Disney announced Thursday that its highly-anticipated “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland will open to the public on May 31, according to a press release.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida will open their similar land on Aug. 29.

The May 31 opening will be considered a “soft opening”, Disney said, as not all rides or attractions will be up and running.

Fans looking to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs are in luck. The Millennium Falcon ride will be open and running in time for the opening, Disney said.

In the new land, “Star Wars” fans will be on the fictional planet of Batuu, and in a smuggler’s town called Black Spire Outpost. The land occupies 14 acres, and will give guests the opportunity to aid a smuggler, join the Resistance, or pledge their loyalty to Kylo Ren and the First Order, and visit Oga’ Cantina to enjoy a first-ever alcoholic beverage in a public area of Disneyland.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will be the most ambitious, immersive and advance attraction, and will place guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. This attraction will not open until later this year.

Guests looking to visit “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will need a valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation to access the land, Disney said. Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during this time will receive a designated reservation to acess the land during their stay.

