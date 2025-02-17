42°F
Disney park visitors planning return trips ‘sharply down,’ report says

Brady MacDonald, The Mercury News
February 17, 2025 - 5:18 am
 

Disneyland and Disney World are seeing a growing number of Disney fans not planning to book a return visit anytime soon because of the high cost of tickets and other in-park perks despite aggressive discounts and promotions, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Happiest Place on Earth has become one of the most expensive spots on the planet for many Americans — and in growing numbers Disney fans are not planning on going back.

“Internal discussions over whether Disney parks may be losing their grip on the hearts and wallets of families with young kids have become more frequent,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Disney’s surveys of U.S. theme visitors found those planning return trips “ticked sharply down” starting in 2023, WSJ reported.

“The results of surveys asking whether Walt Disney World and California theme park guests intended to return soon showed that fewer Mickey Mouse devotees were planning return trips,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Internal Disney teams are working to improve the “intent to return” survey results using discounts and promotions, WSJ reported.

Disney says a majority of respondents to guest surveys describe Disney World as a good to great value for the price, WSJ reported.

“The number one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel and dining options to welcome as many families as possible whatever their budget,” Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said in statement released by the company. “We also know that in inflationary times it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits.”

Disney theme park attendance growth has slowed over the past few years, WSJ reported.

Disney CFO Hugh Johnson called the attendance weakness a “hiccup” during a recent earnings call.

Disneyland is offering $50 kids tickets through March 20 and $199 3-Day passes for Southern California residents through May 15.

Disneyland has kept its lowest-priced one-day/one-park ticket at $104 since 2019.

_______

