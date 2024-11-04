Disneyland adds a few new surprises this Christmas holiday season

Disneyland has Christmas down to a science, but that won’t stop the Anaheim theme park from adding a few new festive surprises to this year’s lineup of tried-and-true traditions that return every holiday season.

When Irish skies are flying: Las Vegas welcomes first flight by Aer Lingus

Main Street, U.S.A., is decked out for the holidays at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 10, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

Disneyland has Christmas down to a science, but that won’t stop the Anaheim theme park from adding a few new festive surprises to this year’s lineup of tried-and-true traditions that return every holiday season.

The Christmas holiday season returns to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure from Nov. 15 through Jan. 6.

Santa Claus will be a busy elf at the Disneyland resort. St. Nick will set up shop in a new location at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland for cookie decorating, craft making and storytelling.

The jolly old elf will also be back again taking photos at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail and at each of Disney’s three hotels. And if that’s not enough, Santa will ride his sleigh in the finale of A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland.

The new Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail will take place throughout Downtown Disney from Nov. 22 through Jan. 1. Treasure hunt maps and stickers will be sold for $10 at select shops in Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels. Completed maps can be redeemed for a collectible holiday keepsake.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Clarabelle will all sport new postal-inspired outfits intended to evoke the holiday spirit of letter writing.

Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel will offer the new Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party meal with Disney characters dressed in pajama outfits while you feast on holiday-themed breakfast and brunch dishes starting on Nov. 19.

To kick off the winter holiday season, Disneyland will be opening the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure water ride, where you will get wet in the redone Bayou Country-themed land on Nov. 15.

Plenty of holiday favorites will be back at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure during the Christmas season.

Holiday decor will fill the resort with a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A., massive gingerbread houses at all three Disney hotels and seasonal decor throughout the parks and Downtown Disney.

Disneyland will bring back the “Believe … In Holiday Magic” fireworks show with “snoap” (soap transformed into “snowflakes”), while DCA will see the return of the “World of Color — Season of Light” water show.

Holiday ride overlays will return on It’s a Small World, Haunted Mansion, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin Roadsters.

When you get hungry there will be plenty of holiday food and drinks at the Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney Viva Navidad food festivals.

And if you have any money left, seasonal merchandise will fill the shops in the parks, hotels and Downtown Disney.