Disneyland closes 6 attractions during busy Halloween season

Visitors pass through Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland will close six attractions for seasonal refurbishments after the busy summer vacation season and just as the Halloween crowds descend on the Anaheim theme parks.

Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, It’s a Small World, “World of Color,” Sailing Ship Columbia and Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island will temporarily close in September as part of Disneyland’s standard refurbishment schedule.

The six new attraction closures join Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” Disneyland Railroad, Disneyland Monorail and Animation Academy that were already shuttered for refurbishment.

The Indiana Jones Adventure motion-based dark ride in Adventureland will close Sept. 9-13 for a brief refurbishment.

A few days later, the Jungle Cruise boat ride in Adventureland will be closed from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3 for a seasonal refurbishment.

It’s a Small World will be shuttered from Sept. 16 through Nov. 14 as the Fantasyland boat ride undergoes its annual transformation for the winter holiday season, according to MiceChat.

The “World of Color” water show at Disney California Adventure goes down on Sept. 9 and will remain closed for at least a month for a seasonal refurbishment.

Pirate’s Lair on Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island will be closed Sept. 16-18 for a brief refresh.

The Sailing Ship Columbia that travels along Disneyland’s Rivers of America will also be unavailable for a brief stint on Sept. 23-26.

The “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” show closed in April and won’t return until 2025 as part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration.

“Walt Disney — A Magical Life” will run by itself during its initial run when the new animatronic show debuts in 2025 and will then play in rotation with “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” in Disneyland’s Main Street Opera House.

The Space Mountain indoor roller coaster in Tomorrowland that closed on Aug. 5 for a month-long seasonal refurbishment will return on Sept. 6.

The Disneyland Railroad and Disneyland Monorail that closed in early August will remain out of commission at least through early October.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will debut on Nov. 15 after the yearlong transformation of the Splash Mountain log ride in the new Bayou Country themed land.

The Hyperion Theater in DCA’s Hollywood Land, Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre and the Magic Eye Theater in Tomorrowland remain dark with no upcoming show in the works.