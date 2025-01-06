53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Travel

Disneyland closes 8 attractions after busy Christmas season

Disneyland visitors ride It’s a Small World in Fantasyland in Anaheim, California, on Ju ...
Disneyland visitors ride It’s a Small World in Fantasyland in Anaheim, California, on June 28, 2017. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register/TNS)
More Stories
Is Harry Reid International Airport at capacity?
Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
Garry Kelly, left, and Brian McNamara, right, take a selfie with a showgirl following Air Lingu ...
When Irish skies are flying: Las Vegas welcomes first flight by Aer Lingus
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off at Harry Reid International Airport, on Thursday, July 25, 2 ...
Southwest’s new vacation program could boost Las Vegas
Brady MacDonald The Orange County Register
January 6, 2025 - 7:57 am
 

Disneyland will close eight attractions for seasonal refurbishments after the busy winter holidays as the Anaheim theme parks prepare for the 70th anniversary celebration in the spring.

It’s a Small World, Haunted Mansion, Disneyland Railroad, Disneyland Monorail, Mark Twain Riverboat, Grizzly River Run, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and “Fantasmic” will temporarily close in January as part of the standard refurbishment schedule at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

The eight new attraction closures join Pixie Hollow and “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” that were already shuttered for refurbishment.

The Mark Twain Riverboat that travels along Disneyland’s Rivers of America will be closed Jan. 6-10 for a brief seasonal refurbishment.

The Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind in DCA’s Pixar Pier will be closed Jan. 6-23 for seasonal refurbishment.

The Disneyland Monorail will close on Jan. 6 for an extended refurbishment that will run through at least mid-February.

The Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure will close Jan. 6 through March 13 for the annual winter refurbishment of the river rapids ride.

The Haunted Mansion dark ride in New Orleans Square will close Jan. 7-17 to remove the seasonal Nightmare Before Christmas holiday overlay.

The “Fantasmic” nighttime spectacular on Disneyland’s Rivers of America will be dark Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 12 through at least Feb. 10.

The Disneyland Railroad will close Jan. 13 to continue a retracking project that shuttered the the Grand Circle Tour during the fall. The Disneyland Railroad is expected to return in time for the 70th anniversary celebration beginning in the spring.

It’s a Small World in Fantasyland will close Jan. 21 to remove the winter holiday overlay. Small World is not expected to return until the spring as the boat ride undergoes an extended seasonal refurbishment.

The Pixie Hollow meet-and-greet area in Fantasyland, where visitors shrink down to the size of a fairy to visit Tinker Bell, has been closed since September and is not expected to return before mid-February.

The “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” show closed in April and is not expected to return until fall 2026 after the yearlong run of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Walt Disney – A Magical Life” will play by itself during its initial run when the new animatronic show debuts May 16 and will then play in rotation with “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln” in Disneyland’s Main Street Opera House.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arthur Frommer, 83, and his daughter, Pauline Frommer, 46, pose among tourists in the Wall Stre ...
Arthur Frommer, travel guide pioneer, dies at 95
By Beth Harpaz The Associated Press

Travel writer Arthur Frommer, who revolutionized leisure travel for ordinary Americans with his guidebook “Europe on 5 Dollars a Day,” has died. He was 95.

MORE STORIES