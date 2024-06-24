Disneyland cuts back on entertainment during peak summer season

Disney California Adventure has canceled two shows and cut back performances on two more as atmosphere entertainment continues to shrink at the Anaheim theme park.

Warriors of Wakanda: The Discipline of the For Milaje perform at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, on June 2, 2021. (Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register/TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney California Adventure has canceled two shows and cut back performances on two more as atmosphere entertainment continues to shrink at the Anaheim theme park heading into the busy Fourth of July weekend during the peak of summer.

Disney California Adventure is trimming schedules in July for the Warriors of Wakanda in Avengers Campus and the Citizens of Buena Vista Street along the park’s main entrance promenade.

The park will soon adjust performance schedules on select entertainment offerings, according to Disneyland officials, who added that the park continually evaluates entertainment offerings and makes changes.

Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje features the Black Panther’s bodyguards offering strength and skill training sessions to visitors in the Marvel-themed land.

The Citizens of Buena Vista Street include a police officer, bike messenger and the mayor dressed in period costumes who interact with visitors and bring the entry promenade’s 1920s Los Angeles theme to life.

Both Warriors of Wakanda and Citizens of Buena Vista Street performed daily in June and will cut back performances by 20% or more during July — one of the busiest vacation months of the year.

Citizens of Buena Vista Street will not be offered on Thursdays and Fridays during most of July while Warriors of Wakanda will not be offered on Sundays and Mondays. The Disneyland entertainment calendar extended only to July 25 as of press time.

The latest entertainment cutbacks come on the heels of the cancellation of “Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts” in Avengers Campus and the Club Pixar dance shows during the middle of Pixar Fest at Disney California Adventure.

WDW News Today reports the show closures and reduced schedules are part of a series of entertainment cuts coming to Disneyland and DCA.