Disneyland offers $50 kids tickets and 25% hotel discounts

Disneyland is offering deep discounts on kids tickets and hotel stays in early 2025 as the Anaheim theme park prepares to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Which airlines flying to Las Vegas bump passengers the most?

In this file photo, visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland is offering deep discounts on kids tickets and hotel stays in early 2025 as the Anaheim theme park prepares to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and gears up for an anticipated annual ticket price increase.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will offer kids tickets for as little as $50 good for one-day, one-park visits from Jan. 7 through March 20.

That’s a steep discount on kids tickets that typically cost $98 to $183 for a one-day, one-park visit.

The limited-time offer sale begins on Oct. 22 for discount tickets for children ages 3 through 9. Disneyland has not said when the deal will end — which could be at any time.

Kids discounts are also available on two-day tickets at $100 and three-day tickets at $150 during the same dates. Multiday tickets have a “fuse” that requires they be used within 13 days of the first visit or before the end of the deal — whichever comes first.

The discount kids tickets can be upgraded to parkhoppers for an additional fee. Lightning Lane skip-the-line perks can also be added for an additional cost.

Reservations are required for the kids discount tickets and should be made early.

Disneyland will limit the number of daily reservations available for kids special offer ticket holders. Reservations aren’t guaranteed and may be difficult to get as the expiration date approaches.

The Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian and Pixar Place are offering booking discounts of up to 25% on four night stays or longer during the same period from Jan. 7 through March 20.

Discount offers in early October typically signal an upcoming ticket price increase later in the month, according to Mickey Visit.

The new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure log ride taking over Splash Mountain opens to the general public on Nov. 15 with employee previews beginning in late October.