Disneyland to serve alcohol for first time in ‘Star Wars’ land

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2018 - 1:21 pm
 

The happiest place on Earth will get a little happier next summer.

Disneyland announced that the new “Star Wars”-themed land, Galaxy’s Edge, will mark the Disneyland Resort’s first venture into serving alcohol to guests, according to the Orange County Register.

The “Star Wars” land will feature a real-life Cantina which will offer family-friendly choices as well as alcohol for adults.

Libations will include “concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods, served in unique vessels,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Oga’s Cantina, run by the character Oga Garra, claims to attract “some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy” and will be frequented by stormtroopers and other familiar faces.

Alcohol will only be available in the cantina, leaving the rest of Disneyland alcohol-free, with the exception of the park’s exclusive Club 33. Alcohol is also currently sold at the adjacent Disney California Adventure.

Galaxy’s Edge was initially announced in 2015. According to The Associated Press, Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever. Disneyland recently announced that the 14-acre attraction will open in summer 2019. Its Orlando counterpart will open in late fall 2019.

“Get ready to listen to some unique music, taste the best drinks in the galaxy, and surround yourself with a colorful cast of characters,” says Scott Trowbridge for the Disney Parks Blog. “You never know what will happen at the cantina!”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

