Disneyland to serve alcohol for first time in ‘Star Wars’ land

The happiest place on Earth will get a little happier next summer.

The epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands under development at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

Black Spire Outpost is the name of the village inside of the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The village is closely associated with the geological formations that surround it. As the largest settlement on the planet Batuu, Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and at Walt Disney World Resort in late fall 2019. (Disney)

This setting inside Star Wars Launch Bay, inspired by the unsavory hive of scum and villainy in the Star Wars galaxy, is a fun place for Disneyland park guests to explore and take photos near elements of the cantina, such as a holochess game table. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland announced that the new “Star Wars”-themed land, Galaxy’s Edge, will mark the Disneyland Resort’s first venture into serving alcohol to guests, according to the Orange County Register.

The “Star Wars” land will feature a real-life Cantina which will offer family-friendly choices as well as alcohol for adults.

Libations will include “concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods, served in unique vessels,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Oga’s Cantina, run by the character Oga Garra, claims to attract “some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy” and will be frequented by stormtroopers and other familiar faces.

Alcohol will only be available in the cantina, leaving the rest of Disneyland alcohol-free, with the exception of the park’s exclusive Club 33. Alcohol is also currently sold at the adjacent Disney California Adventure.

Galaxy’s Edge was initially announced in 2015. According to The Associated Press, Disney says the lands will include attractions and entertainment alongside aliens and droids. The attractions represent the parks’ largest single themed land expansion ever. Disneyland recently announced that the 14-acre attraction will open in summer 2019. Its Orlando counterpart will open in late fall 2019.

“Get ready to listen to some unique music, taste the best drinks in the galaxy, and surround yourself with a colorful cast of characters,” says Scott Trowbridge for the Disney Parks Blog. “You never know what will happen at the cantina!”

