DoubleTree hotel near Las Vegas airport trades hands

Stonebridge Cos. announced that it purchased DoubleTree by Hilton Las Vegas Airport Hotel, seen here. (Courtesy)

A Denver hotel firm has added a DoubleTree in Las Vegas to its portfolio.

Stonebridge Companies announced Tuesday that it acquired the 190-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Las Vegas Airport, off East Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway.

It did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Clark County property records indicate the hotel, south of Harry Reid International Airport, sold this week for around $17.8 million.

Stonebridge said in a news release that the acquisition marks its expansion into Las Vegas’ market, and that it plans to “refresh” guest rooms and common areas. Work is slated to begin in the second quarter next year and finish in the fourth quarter.

The hotel, 7250 Pollock Dr., was built in 1998.

Stonebridge, founded in 1991, is a hotel owner, operator and developer. Its current portfolio exceeds 12,000 rooms nationwide, the firm said Tuesday.

