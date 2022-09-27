93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Travel

Florida airport closures announced, hindering Las Vegas flights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
Southwest Airline passengers check into a ticket counter near a sign that shows canceled flight ...
Southwest Airline passengers check into a ticket counter near a sign that shows canceled flights at the Tampa International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The airport is closing at 5pm EST today ahead of Hurricane Ian. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida's west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
A Southwest plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in L ...
A Southwest plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Eight Florida airports were closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian, which is expected to escalate into a Category 4 storm before it hits the Sunshine State.

Damaging winds and flooding are expected across the state as the storm moves north, and are expected to reach neighboring states Georgia and South Carolina, according to an Associated Press report.

Harry Reid International Airport announced closures at the following eight airports. All times for airport closures have been converted into Pacific Standard Time:

  • Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg (SPG) closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Friday.
  • Immokalee Regional Airport (IMM) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
  • Marco Island Executive Airport (MKY), in Naples, is expected to close at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday.
  • Melbourne International Airport (MLB) is expected to close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO) is expected to close at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
  • Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) is expected to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday,
  • St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is expected to close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.
  • Tampa International Airport (TPA) is expected to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday.

Disney World has closed four hotels on its Orlando property but has not made a decision to shut down its theme parks. Busch Gardens in Tampa will be closed through Thursday, the Associated Press reported. Rainfall could total 16 inches, and an ocean surge could reach 10 feet.

MOST READ
1
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
2
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
Judge reduces bail for 16-year-old accused of attacking teacher
3
2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery
2 sought by police after southwest Las Vegas Valley robbery
4
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay
5
Authorities fine more water wasters than ever before, city officials say
Authorities fine more water wasters than ever before, city officials say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST