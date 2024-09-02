Hawaii considers new ferry service to connect Maui, Molokai and Lanai

Here’s another list Harry Reid International doesn’t want to be on

The beauty of Hawaii is in its diversity. Each island has a different flavor and culture. Getting to and from those islands for both residents and tourists can sometimes be difficult, however.

Some government officials are looking to change that.

Hawaii is exploring ferry service that would connect Maui, Molokai and Lanai. There is inter-island transportation right now via air, but presumably a ferry would be less expensive and not bound to such a rigid schedule as the airlines.

There is a current ferry service, but it only connects two of the islands and is losing money because of the wildfires. This proposed ferry service promises more accessibility.

“The ferry is a lifeline for the residents of Lanai City,” Lanai Councilmember Gabe Johnson said. “Many of us travel for important medical and professional services not offered on Lanai or to buy food and essential goods that are much cheaper.”

He says the ferry also is vital because it connects students to the state school system.

One concern is whether it would lead to overtourism, which has been an issue in Europe. It’s a delicate issue in a state that is heavily reliant on tourism and has seen its vacation rental market plummet.

A feasibility study has been proposed, and the county of Maui is thinking of purchasing the existing ferry service and expanding it.

“If the county buys (the existing service), we will have all the necessary permits and vessels that are proven reliable in the sea channels. It will also allow us to apply for federal grants and to purchase more ferries, upgrade our harbors and even electrify our fleet,” Johnson said.

Residents of Molokai say a ferry would give them more opportunities for work and access doctor appointments and shopping. But the potential impact from tourism is on people’s minds.

“We need to prioritize our local essential travel,” Zhan Lindo, a Molokai resident, said. “This will serve no good to us if it’s filled with nonessential travelers.”