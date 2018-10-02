Travel

Join the Oktoberfest celebration in Big Bear

By Deborah Wall Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 5:17 pm
 

Where: Big Bear, in the San Bernardino Mountains, is about 210 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Main attraction: Big Bear is known for its biking, hiking, fishing and boating opportunities, but each weekend now through Nov. 3 the town will also be celebrating Oktoberfest.

There are two stages for live music, including traditional German polkas, singalong, classic rock covers, country hits and everyone’s favorite, the Chicken Dance. The event includes numerous competitions, such as log sawing, stein carrying and shoot & yodel (a version of beer pong).

Food and beer take center stage, naturally. Treat yourself to traditional Oktoberfest treats such as German knockwurst and brats, sauerkraut, giant pretzels, strudel or more traditional American food such as burgers and chicken strips. Fill your stein with the same beer you’d find at Munich’s Oktoberfest.

Children also will love this event with activities including dancing, a bounce house, game booths, face painting and more. (Note: After 7 p.m. on Saturdays only people 21 years and older will be admitted.)

What to pack: Comfortable, casual clothes with a fleece or jacket for the evenings and mornings. Expect temperatures in the 70s during the day, but they can dip into the 30s at night.

How long to stay: One to two nights. For tickets or more information about Oktoberfest, lodging and other Big Bear Lake activities, visit bigbearevents.com or call 909-585-3000.

