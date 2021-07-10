99°F
Jungle Cruise, Halloween party return to Disneyland

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2021 - 8:04 am
 
Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Da de los Muertos Sept. 3-Nov. 2, 2021, plus decor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixarճ ԃoco. Among the activities to enjoy are Musical Celebration of Coco, Ӡan entertaining street show honoring the beloved film and the everlasting bonds of family.
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests from Sep. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021, with Halloween magic throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks. From transformed Halloween-themed attractions and sightings of favorite Disney characters and villains, to seasonal dcor, spectacularly spooky merchandise and delightfully delicious treats, there is family-friendly fun for every ghoul or goblin to enjoy at the Disneyland Resort.
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will bring frightfully fun experiences to guests from Sep. 3 through Oct. 31, 2021, with Halloween magic throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks. Every night in Disneyland Park, guests will enjoy a dreadfully delightful treat in the form of ҈alloween ScreamsӬ a supernatural projection and special effects show. On weekend nights, ҈alloween ScreamsӠalso will take to the skies and punctuate the mischief with fireworks.

This fall, Halloween is returning to Disneyland Resort.

The Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern and carved pumpkins of the Main Street Pumpkin Festival will decorate Main Street U.S.A. and the Haunted Mansion Holiday will feature a makeover inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

At Disney’s California Adventure, Radiator Springs will become Radiator Screams. Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will become Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi’s Rolickin’ Roadsters will change into Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.

From Sept. 3 — Nov. 2, Paradise Gardens at California Adventure will host Plaza de la Familia, inspired by the tradition of Dia de los Muertos

Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party will return for 25 select nights, Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, in a separate-ticket, after park-hours event.

At Oogie Boogie Bash, kids and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through the park in their favorite Halloween costumes and encounter characters.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash will go on sale Tuesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at Disneyland.com/OogieBoogieBash.

Jungle Cruise re-opens

The world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park officially reopens on July 16 with new scenes.

The Jungle Cruise ride remained closed when Disneyland reopened April 30 following the yearlong coronavirus closure.

Walt Disney Imagineering is updating Jungle Cruise scenes at Disneyland that included scenes of the shrunken head dealer Trader Sam, a rhino chasing a safari group up a tree and criticized depictions of native people.

Changes to the attraction also are underway in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, with completion expected later this summer.

“We’re excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story,” said Chris Beatty, an Imagineer who led creative development of the enhancements. “As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

The expanded backstory centers around Alberta Falls, the granddaughter of the world-renowned Dr. Albert Falls, who is now proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd. New scenes include a safari of explorers who find themselves up a tree, chimpanzees that have taken over the expedition’s wrecked boat and a gift shop run Trader Sam.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

