Las Vegas air travelers avoid major cancellations from East Coast storms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2022 - 5:40 pm
 
Travelers walk by a display listing departures in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airpor ...
Travelers walk by a display listing departures in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harry Reid International Airport saw a total of 28 flights canceled in the last 24 hours as of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

On Sunday, 27 flights leaving Las Vegas were delayed and 16 were canceled. Of the flights arriving at Reid airport on Sunday, 18 had been canceled and 38 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Officials reported a routine day at the Las Vegas airport, while airports across the country had hundreds flights canceled by a winter storm.

Airport spokesman Chris Jones said Sunday afternoon that he had not been alerted about unusually long lines or anything to suggest anything other than a “normally operating day in terms of volume.”

Yamleque Murillo, with American Airlines, said that the airline had six cancellations out of the airport on Sunday, all due to weather.

American canceled about 1,300 flights across its main and regional operation on Sunday, according to a statement.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

