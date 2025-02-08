Nevada Highway Patrol to increase DUI checkpoints for Super Bowl Sunday

The Highway Patrol said incidents of drunk driving are roughly 22 percent higher on Super Bowl Sunday when compared to a typical non-Super Bowl Sunday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is beefing up DUI patrols and checkpoints ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, according to a news release.

The agency is asking drivers to be safe this weekend, which typically has high rates of impaired drivers.

Increased patrols will be statewide, the agency said. The Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for Super Bowl Sunday festivities and to “stay alert” while on Nevada roadways.

Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans is scheduled to kickoff at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.