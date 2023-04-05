52°F
Travel

Relax! Airport lounges are plentiful at Harry Reid International

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated April 5, 2023 - 11:47 am
Passengers walk through baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las ...
Passengers walk through baggage claim in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in La ...
People arrive to the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Airport lounges are popular because of their comfortable amenities, food and beverage options and facilities to help squeeze in some work while waiting for a flight.

Harry Reid International Airport isn’t as much a stopover to get somewhere else as it is a destination airport.

But consider this: If you arrive at the airport and your flight is delayed, would you rather park yourself at a busy terminal gate filled with aggravated fellow travelers or within the comfy digs of a sponsored airport lounge?

Here’s a list of the airport lounges at Las Vegas’ home airport, according to Harry Reid Airport officials and the Upgraded Points website:

The Centurion Lounge

Located at the D Concourse, across from Gate D1. Open daily, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Business center, conference room, family room, full-service bar, self-serve buffet with hot and cold dishes, showers, Wi-Fi.

Admission: Must hold one of various forms of an American Express credit card, including Delta SkyMiles Reserve cards, and a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Cardholders can bring in two guests; children under 2 are free. Additional guests are $50 per person and $30 for persons 2-17 years old.

United Club Lounge

D Concourse, between gates D33 and D35 on Level 3. Open daily, 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Business services, full-service bar, newspapers and magazines, self-service buffet food and snacks, televisions, Wi-Fi.

Admission: United Club members, Star Alliance first-class or business-class passengers, Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members and some Virgin Australia Velocity members, active U.S. military members in uniform, United Club day pass holders ($59). Depending on club level membership, one or two guests permitted.

The Club LAS

E Concourse, opposite Gate E2, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and D Concourse, near Gate D33, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks, business services, digital newspapers and magazines, first-class lounge area, showers, snacks, televisions, Wi-Fi.

Admission: Day pass, any passenger, $50, same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Priority pass, $99, any same-day boarding pass with three-hour length of stay.

USO Lounge

Terminal 1, near A-B security checkpoint (pre-checkpoint), daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Terminal 3, near baggage claim carousels 20 and 21, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Books and magazines, gaming, lounge areas, refreshments, snack bar, work areas with computers, televisions, Wi-Fi.

Admission: Free access to active duty, National Guard and reserve military members and their dependents, and retired military.

Capital One Lounge

A Capital One lounge with access for Capital One credit card holders is being developed at the D Concourse rotunda. An opening date and hours have not been determined.

It will have a full-service espresso bar and a dining experience with local beers, craft cocktails and regional wines, grab-and-go food options with a local touch, nursing rooms, relaxation rooms, semi-private work areas, and shower suites.

Admission is expected to be free to Capital One Venture Access cardholders and two guests with a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Additional guests are $45 per person. Day passes are available for $65 and a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

