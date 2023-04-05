Relax! Airport lounges are plentiful at Harry Reid International
Here’s a list of the airport lounges at Las Vegas’ home airport, according to Harry Reid Airport officials and the Upgraded Points website.
Airport lounges are popular because of their comfortable amenities, food and beverage options and facilities to help squeeze in some work while waiting for a flight.
Harry Reid International Airport isn’t as much a stopover to get somewhere else as it is a destination airport.
But consider this: If you arrive at the airport and your flight is delayed, would you rather park yourself at a busy terminal gate filled with aggravated fellow travelers or within the comfy digs of a sponsored airport lounge?
The Centurion Lounge
Located at the D Concourse, across from Gate D1. Open daily, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Business center, conference room, family room, full-service bar, self-serve buffet with hot and cold dishes, showers, Wi-Fi.
Admission: Must hold one of various forms of an American Express credit card, including Delta SkyMiles Reserve cards, and a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Cardholders can bring in two guests; children under 2 are free. Additional guests are $50 per person and $30 for persons 2-17 years old.
United Club Lounge
D Concourse, between gates D33 and D35 on Level 3. Open daily, 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Business services, full-service bar, newspapers and magazines, self-service buffet food and snacks, televisions, Wi-Fi.
Admission: United Club members, Star Alliance first-class or business-class passengers, Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members and some Virgin Australia Velocity members, active U.S. military members in uniform, United Club day pass holders ($59). Depending on club level membership, one or two guests permitted.
The Club LAS
E Concourse, opposite Gate E2, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and D Concourse, near Gate D33, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bar serving soft and alcoholic drinks, business services, digital newspapers and magazines, first-class lounge area, showers, snacks, televisions, Wi-Fi.
Admission: Day pass, any passenger, $50, same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Priority pass, $99, any same-day boarding pass with three-hour length of stay.
USO Lounge
Terminal 1, near A-B security checkpoint (pre-checkpoint), daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Terminal 3, near baggage claim carousels 20 and 21, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Books and magazines, gaming, lounge areas, refreshments, snack bar, work areas with computers, televisions, Wi-Fi.
Admission: Free access to active duty, National Guard and reserve military members and their dependents, and retired military.
Capital One Lounge
A Capital One lounge with access for Capital One credit card holders is being developed at the D Concourse rotunda. An opening date and hours have not been determined.
It will have a full-service espresso bar and a dining experience with local beers, craft cocktails and regional wines, grab-and-go food options with a local touch, nursing rooms, relaxation rooms, semi-private work areas, and shower suites.
Admission is expected to be free to Capital One Venture Access cardholders and two guests with a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure. Additional guests are $45 per person. Day passes are available for $65 and a same-day boarding pass within three hours of departure.
