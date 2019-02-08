Royal Caribbean hiring someone to travel, post on social media

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship is shown. (Getty Images)

Love to post on social media about all your travel adventures? Royal Caribbean has the perfect job for you.

The cruise line is hiring for someone to travel the world on their cruise ships and post about it on social media.

Royal Caribbean says it is searching for an “extraordinarily talented content creator with a thirst for travel” to take part in its newly created “shore explorer apprentice-ship,” according to the official job listing.

APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN for the Royal Caribbean #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship! Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Find out how you can apply: https://t.co/5ff4Lfudoq pic.twitter.com/NprrOwS3Np — Royal Caribbean UK (@MyRoyalUK) February 5, 2019

Reporting to the company’s Instagrammer-in-chief, Russ Francis, the position will try out different shore excursions at the cruise line’s ports in the Bahamas, Alaska, Portugal, Norway, United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Those interested must be available for travel for three consecutive weeks from May to August.

Visit Royal Caribbean’s website to learn more about the Shore Explorer Apprentice-Ship: http://bit.ly/2WNkEGe

