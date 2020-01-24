Service animals on flights could be restricted to only dogs

The U.S. Department of Transportation could soon recognize only dogs as service animals if proposed regulation changes take place.

Nelva Rasalan, left, and her husband, Joseph, are with their three pet chihuahuas inside the indoor pet relief room at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1, March 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The USDOT announced this week it is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to its Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) regulation on the transport of service animals by air.

The proposed amendments come as the department looks to regulate animal owners who abuse having their pet designated an emotional support animal, which differs from a service animal.

“It addresses concerns raised by individuals with disabilities, airlines, flight attendants, airports, other aviation transportation stakeholders, and other members of the public, regarding service animals on aircraft,” a news release from the USDOT read. “The department recognizes the integral role that service animals play in the lives of many individuals with disabilities and wants to ensure that individuals with disabilities can continue using their service animals while also reducing the likelihood that passengers wishing to travel with their pets on aircraft will be able to falsely claim their pets are service animals.”

As it stands now, a service animal is identified only as a dog and it requires specific training before being deemed a service animal. On the other hand, a therapist can deem any pet an emotional support animal with no training required.

Service animals and emotional support animals fly for free, as opposed to other animals that require a pet fee charged by the airlines.

McCarran International Airport had a notable incident with an emotional support animal in 2016 when a monkey on board a Las Vegas-bound Frontier Airlines flight from Ohio caused a stir in the cabin.

The monkey’s owner had documentation certifying the monkey as an emotional support animal, but caused an issue when the animal supposedly got loose during the flight. No injuries were reported, but the man had issues returning home after being placed on Frontier’s no-fly list and ended up booking a flight with another airline.

The proposed amendments would:

— Define a service animal as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability.

— No longer consider an emotional support animal to be a service animal.

— Consider a psychiatric service animal to be a service animal and require the same training and treatment of psychiatric service animals as other service animals.

— Allow airlines to require forms developed by the USDOT attesting to a service animal’s good behavior, certifying the service animal’s good health, and if taking a long flight, attesting that the service animal has the ability to either not relieve itself or can relieve itself in a sanitary manner.

— Allow airlines to require passengers with a disability who are traveling with a service animal to check-in at the airport one hour prior to the travel time required for the general public to allow sufficient time to process the service animal documentation and observe the animal.

— Require airlines to promptly check-in passengers with service animals who are subject to an advanced check-in process.

— Allow airlines to limit the number of service animals traveling with a single passenger with a disability to two.

— Allow airlines to require a service animal to fit within its handler’s foot space on the aircraft

— Continue to allow airlines to require that service animals be harnessed, leashed, tethered, or otherwise under the control of its handler.

— Continue to allow airlines to refuse transportation to service animals that exhibit aggressive behavior and that pose a direct threat to the health or safety of others.

— Continue to prohibit airlines from refusing to transport a service animal solely on the basis of breed.

Animals that don’t qualify as a service animal can fly for a fee, but accommodations must be made in advance with the airline to ensure a dog or cat meets the size requirements, according to the Humane Society’s website.

Most airlines require a non-service animal to fly in a kennel and under the seat in front of the passenger for the entire flight and consider the kennel a carry on item.

McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said that although all service animal dealings are between passengers and individual airlines, the airport will adhere to any federal guidelines set forth.

McCarran has both indoor and outdoor areas where passengers can take their pets to relieve themselves, allowing for an easier traveling experience, Crews said.

“We understand that there is a need and a desire for people to travel with their pets,” she said. “So we will continue to support amenities to support those travelers, however these changes would have more of an impact between the relationship between the passenger and an airline, more so than a passenger and the airport.”

Comments on the proposed amendments must be received by March 22 and can be found at regulations.gov, docket number DOT-OST-2018-0068.