Top 10 things to eat at Disneyland this Christmas season

ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s always hard to know what to eat at Disneyland during the busy Christmas season, with more than 100 new holiday items and so many tempting things on the menu.

We’ve taken some of the guesswork out of the decision-making process and helped narrow down the new holiday menu to the Top 10 things we can’t wait to eat this winter holiday season that runs through Jan. 6 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Many of the most scrumptious-looking items on the holiday menu are plays on popular dishes already beloved by Disneylanders.

1) Santa’s Vacation Sausage Potato

Refreshment Corner on Main Street U.S.A.

Served with pickled pineapple and teriyaki sauce topped with mac salad on a baked potato.

The Refreshment Corner offered a similar BBQ Potato Dog during Pixar Fest that looked like a hot dog with the potato as the “bun.”

But the baked potato was presented like an open-face sandwich and was by no means a handheld item.

2) Chicken Enchilada Soup

Rancho del Zocalo in Frontierland

Served with curtido slaw, diced onions, cilantro, cheese flauta and lime wedge.

This cozy-looking comfort food promises to be hearty, creamy and thick — and perfect for a fall or winter day.

3) Darth by Peppermint

Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland

Layers of chocolate sponge, chocolate pudding and peppermint mousse finished with crunchy pearls, cookies- and-cream pieces and candy cane sprinkles with Darth Vader and red lightsaber decorations.

Galactic Grill served a delicious Darth by Chocolate parfait during the annual Star Wars Month that runs in May and June.

This peppermint mousse version offers a holiday twist on the Dark Lord of the Sith favorite.

4) Christmas Stuff

Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland

Green-colored Gray Stuff mousse with a brown sugar cake and lingonberry jam center topped with holiday sprinkles and a white chocolate star.

The Gray Stuff inspired by “Beauty and the Beast” has become one of the most successful desserts ever at Disneyland.

This holiday version of the tasty treat tweaks the mousse flavoring and cookie base.

5) Alien Reindeer Macaron

Alien Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland

Filled with salted caramel buttercream, chocolate ganache and brownie pieces.

The macaron has become a Disneyland dessert staple, and this holiday season the Disneyland chefs tossed some antlers on the Pizza Planet alien-themed treat and tinkered with the filling recipe.

6) Black Forest Bundt Cake

Edelweiss Snacks in Fantasyland

Chocolate sponge filled with cherries, topped with chocolate ganache and chantilly creme finished with chocolate curls, cherries and powdered sugar.

This decadent-looking dessert delivers chocolate three ways and promises to satisfy the sweet tooth of any chocolate lover.

7) Chocolate-Coffee Loaf

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe on Main Street U.S.A.

Filled with chocolate cream and topped with crunch chocolate shell and Mickey chocolate logo.

Jolly Holiday always adds a little extra jolliness to the Christmas holidays and this year will be no different — with the triple-chocolate coffee cake among the offerings.

8) Gingerbread Cookies

Harbour Galley in New Orleans Square

Fresh-baked gingerbread cookies available in packs of six or 13.

The Harbour Galley chocolate chip cookies have been a viral online sensation — so it only makes sense to double down on the success with a batch of gingerbread cookies for the holidays.

9) Holiday Magic Popcorn

Troubadour Tavern in Fantasyland

White-chocolate-flavored popcorn with pretzel sticks, assorted M&M milk chocolate candies and crushed peppermint.

What do you get when you toss in some pretzels and holiday candy into Disneyland’s fan-favorite popcorn? A holiday snack you can’t stop eating — or, at least, that’s what Disneyland hopes.

10) Peppermint S’mores Hot Chocolate

Cafe Daisy in Mickey’s Toontown

Hot chocolate and peppermint syrup with whipped topping, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows, crushed candy cane and graham cracker dust.

Cafe Daisy has the perfect nightcap for a cool winter night during the holidays. Disney chefs sprinkled candy cane bits and pumped peppermint into the park’s classic hot chocolate.

