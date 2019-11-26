52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Travel

Weather could affect Thanksgiving travel around Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 5:42 pm
 

With Las Vegas among the top destinations for Thanksgiving travel, a projected weather system moving into Southern Nevada will likely make travel to the area more treacherous.

Heavy Thanksgiving traffic is expected on area roads beginning Wednesday — coinciding with a winter weather system — and lasting through Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A projected 300,000 visitors are expected to travel to Las Vegas during the holiday, with at least 60 percent of those — or 180,000 – driving.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridor,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “As such, motorists should budget additional travel time to reach their destination while remaining alert to impaired drivers.”

Las Vegas ranks as the fourth-most-popular Thanksgiving destination in the U.S., up one spot from last year, according to AAA Nevada.

The heaviest travel day is expected on Wednesday, as people make their way to town ahead of Thanksgiving. A weather system moving into the area that day could wreak havoc.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible in the valley between Wednesday and Friday, with snow affecting motorists coming from Southern California and Northern Nevada, according to Chris Outler, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We have a pretty healthy weather system that will be making its way into the area, so we’re expecting some widespread travel impacts,” Outler said. “There could be some mountain snow, especially on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass, that’s between Baker, California, and Primm. If you’re traveling up north near Reno, Ely or Elko there will be snow along those routes as well.”

Snow flurries in the valley

No snow was expected to accumulate in the Las Vegas Valley, but flurries weren’t out of the question.

For motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Pahrump, Mountain Springs is expected to get up to a foot of snow.

“That’s another trouble spot for the upcoming travel week,” Outler said.

Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon are expected to get a heavy dusting this week, Outler said.

“That whole route up to the mountain will be above that snow level, so as you get up toward Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon we’re expecting anywhere between 1 to 2 feet of snow and possibly even more than that,” he said.

Motorists are urged to be extra cautious while driving in winter weather conditions, especially if they aren’t accustomed to such conditions.

“On average, more than 2,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and over-correcting,” Illia said. “In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.”

McCarran travel

Travelers going through McCarran International Airport could see delays, according to spokesman Joe Rajchel.

The airport didn’t have an estimate for the number of passengers expected to pass through McCarran this week, but with Clark County School District students off all week, coupled with an increased number of incoming passengers and the inclement weather, chances for disruptions are good.

“There is always the chance for delays due to weather. With delays, though, it is relative to the individual passenger and where they are traveling,” Rajchel said. “If they are headed to a location with inclement weather, they could see a delay. We would recommend passengers monitor the status of their flight — which can be done at www.mccarran.com — or check with their airline if they have any concerns.”

With periods of low clouds and wind also expected, there’s a good likelihood of at least some delays and even some isolated cancellations this holiday weekend, Outler said.

Roadside assistance increase

An influx of motorists can mean a spike in drivers experiencing car trouble in the area.

AAA Nevada projects that between Wednesday and Sunday an estimated 3,000 members will make a call for roadside assistance. The top reasons for calls for service include dead batteries, flat tires and vehicle lockouts, AAA said.

Nationwide, more than 368,000 motorists will call AAA for assistance at the roadside this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a trusted repair shop to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip. Drivers are also asked to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles at the roadside.

“All those extra vehicles on the roads can make them more dangerous. Drive carefully to make it to your destination safely and don’t forget your emergency kit just in case,“ said Sergio Avila, AAA spokesman.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
Entertainment Videos
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Best advice if you come upon a tarantula: Look and admire, but leave it alone. (Deborah Wall/La ...
Look out for tarantulas along Southern Nevada trails
By Deborah Wall / RJ

This time of year, while driving or hiking some of our region’s back roads, you might see a few of these eight-legged desert dwellers out and about.

The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) board of directors on Wedne ...
Virgin Trains project gets approval for $3.25B in bonds
By / RJ

The proposed high speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California continues its track toward becoming a reality as the Golden State has approved a $3.25 billion bond request to go toward the $4.8 billion project.

Arizona's Verde Canyon Railroad offers a spectacular train ride through an extraordinarily beau ...
Take a scenic ride on Arizona’s Verde Canyon Railroad
By Deborah Wall / RJ

The four-hour, 20-mile railway journey begins in Clarkdale and travels to the ghost town of Perkinsville, snaking along the high banks above the Verde River.

(Getty Images)
How to see the world without spending a bundle
By Cameron Huddleston GoBankingRates.com

Whether your dream vacation involves trekking through ancient ruins or sunbathing on foreign shores, odds are it doesn’t come cheap. However, there are ways to see the world without spending a bundle.